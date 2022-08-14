DES MOINES — Mary Ann Fox, 18, of Mitchell County, was crowned the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen on Saturday at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage
The daughter of Karl Fox and Kari McClure, Mary Ann was chosen out of the 102 county fair queens.
Annabelle Newton, 18, of Benton County, was named first runner-up. She is the daughter of Chad and Kim Newton.
Second runner-up was Reagan Schneiter, 17, of Jones County. She is the daughter of Ron and Jackie Schneiter. Megan Swan, 18, of Davis County, was named third runner-up. She is the daughter of Shane and Kelly Swan.
Halle Evans, 18, of Union County, was given the Outstanding Leadership Award. She is the daughter of Rob and April Evans.
Addie Burkett, 17, of Madison County, was given the Personality Plus Award. She is the daughter of Tony and Wendy Burkett.
Bridgett Murphy, 16, of Taylor County received the Queen Alumni Award in honor of Julie Wolterman. She is the daughter of Joseph and Bethany Murphy.
Queen Fox, who will reign for the next year, receives a $5,000 scholarship from the Branstad-Reynolds Trust along with a $3,000 scholarship from the Iowa State Fair in addition to her crown, sash and trophy. She also receives a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist, a $600 gift card to Jordan Creek Mall, a pair of diamond earrings from B. Shannon Designs, cowboy boots from Long Creek Outfitters and an Iowa State Fair Brick from the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation.
The first runner-up earns a $1,500 scholarship and $300 gift card to Jordan Creek Mall; the second runner-up wins $1,000 in scholarship money and a $250 Jordan Creek Mall gift card; and the third runner-up receives a $500 scholarship and a $200 Jordan Creek Mall gift card. The Outstanding Leadership recipient wins an $800 scholarship and a $250 Jordan Creek Mall gift card. The Personality Plus winner receives a $500 scholarship and a $200 Jordan Creek Mall gift card. All members of the Royal Court receive a plaque from the State Fair and a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist. An anonymous donor graciously provided the Jordan Creek gift cards for the Royal Court. The Queen Alumni recipient wins a $500 scholarship provided by the Iowa State Fair Queen Alumni.
Judging is based on personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, citizenship, contribution to community, overall appearance, charm and poise.
