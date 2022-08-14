Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Queen Fox

Mary Ann Fox, 18, of Mitchell County, waves to the audience after she was crowned the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen on Saturday.

 Ryan Dueker | Courtesy of the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES — Mary Ann Fox, 18, of Mitchell County, was crowned the 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen on Saturday at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage

The daughter of Karl Fox and Kari McClure, Mary Ann was chosen out of the 102 county fair queens.

Trending Food Videos