220912_ol_news_isf_strawberry_jka_belgians.jpeg

JKA Belgians Farm LLC recently posted about this year's fair circuit on Facebook.

 COURTESY JKA BELGIANS | via Facebook

JKA Belgians of Strawberry Point placed in many of the Belgian and Shire Horse Show categories. Jered Althoff runs the business with his sister Kristin and their mother Vicki Althoff south of town.

They offer hay rides and sleigh rides — depending on the season — for events from informal gatherings to apple orchard promotions on the agribusiness side.

