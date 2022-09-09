JKA Belgians of Strawberry Point placed in many of the Belgian and Shire Horse Show categories. Jered Althoff runs the business with his sister Kristin and their mother Vicki Althoff south of town.
They offer hay rides and sleigh rides — depending on the season — for events from informal gatherings to apple orchard promotions on the agribusiness side.
Belgians are a breed of heavy draft horse descended from the Flemish “great horse,” the medieval battle horse native to the Low Countries, per to Encyclopedia Britannica.
“Everything we do is huge horse-driving,” Althoff said,
They teach people — from all walks of life across the US — how to drive horses, for farm work, for instance.
Althoff credits his spark of interest in showing horses as kindled by a rancher west of Oelwein, Robert Detweiler, Anderson Farms.
“He has the most wins of any showman I know,” said Althoff, who began training horses in 2004. JKA Belgians was founded in 2009.
Moreover, Althoff described the pride of watching a new crop of horses hit the mark.
“The more time you spend with him, the greater they become,” he said.
Taking them to the fair, “It’s like trying a bunch of new kids on the block and seeing which one’s going to be a track star.
“It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’ve never had children, but I’m sure it’s just the same. A horse that achieves great, that is at that top level showing all the time and you made it that way, that’s a pretty big reward,” Althoff said.
Althoff had a packed show season.
“We have had a pretty fun show season so far with going to Jefferson County Fair in Wisconsin, Wisconsin State Fair, Iowa State Fair, Whiteside County Fair in Illinois, and one fair left at Clay County Fair in Spencer Iowa!” JKA Belgians Farm LLC posted on Facebook on Aug. 19.
When he returns, Althoff said the next item of business will be training two-year-old horses.
“Then we’ll start doing some of the fall hayrides that people want, we’ll take a team and a wagon and cart people around … at area apple orchards,” he said.
The best way to follow or reach them is the JKA Belgians Facebook page, he said.
In Belgian and Shire, JKA Belgians, Strawberry Point, had the third-place Gelding Registered 3-Years and Under Belgian.
JKA Belgians had the first-place in Herdsmanship, Six or More Stalls for Belgian/Shire, and the first-place High Point Youth Senior for Belgian/Shire.
They had the third-place Mare 3-Year-Old Belgian, the second- and third-place Yeld Mare 4-Years and Over Belgian.
JKA Belgians was third also for Ladies Mare Cart Belgian and fourth for Mens Mare Cart Belgian.
They had the second-place Team of Mares Belgian and the third-place Mare Unicorn Belgian.