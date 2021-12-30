Fayette County and the city of Oelwein are the first ones to take advantage of a state grant program to consolidate public safety dispatching services.
Before the consolidation agreement was signed between the county and city, the Iowa 911 Council stepped in to help with more than $270,000 in matching grant money.
“This is the first one in the two or three years that this has been around,” Iowa 911 Program Manager Blake DeRouchey said at the 911 Council’s May 13 meeting.
To date, the Iowa 911 Council has committed $284,694.45 in matching funds to help pay for the physical consolidation of the Fayette County and Oelwein dispatch services, which officially became a reality on July 1.
The Iowa 911 Council first approved a consolidation grant on May 13, as the city and county were discussing the merger. The grant was originally approved for $277,194.45, as the estimated total project costs was $554,388.91.
According to 911 Council minutes, Fayette County and Oelwein were each eligible to request $200,000 in matching grants, but did not. The shared feeling was as additional unanticipated costs cropped up, the county and city would ask to amend the grant, which has happened.
The most recent addendum, which was approved Dec. 9, was for $53,840.82 to go toward installing a third work station at the county dispatch center. The estimated total cost was $107,681.64, which was lower than it could have been because Oelwein is able to transfer licensing for some equipment to the county.
Fayette County Sheriff Marty Fisher said his department has expanded its dispatching staff from seven to eight.
The Fayette County 911 Board submitted the application for the grant.
“With the contractual increase in costs to maintain two dispatch/PSAP centers, anticipated future upgrades and the additional training requirements for dispatcher, the funding of two independent centers is no longer feasible or sustainable,” says the application submitted by Brenda Vande Voorde of the Fayette County 911 Board.
Efficiency was a key consideration, and technology would be important to make the combined dispatch work.
“The Oelwein Police Department has a significant call volume and public safety demand on a dispatch center,” says the application. “This additional activity in the Fayette County Center will need to be balanced with technology. Both entities recognize that other PSAPs (public safety answering points) manage similar or larger jurisdictions. Through proper connectivity and utilization of technology, it is believed that consolidation into one center can be done effectively.”
An ongoing discussion about how to fund the operation of the now-centralized dispatch service continues between Fayette County’s cities and its Board of Supervisors. Oelwein leaders advocate for a countywide levy so all county taxpayers share the load equally. Supervisors have supported charging Oelwein, West Union and Fayette fees for the service on top of the existing taxes funding the Sheriff’s Office.
City and county officials are scheduled to meet about the funding issue at 9 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 6.