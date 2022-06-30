Cities may not charge a fee to operate a registered all-terrain or off-road utility vehicle in their boundaries. This and other changes to state law on ATVs and UTVs take effect July 1 after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed House File 2130 on June 13.
A city may still designate which streets — including two-lane primary and secondary road extensions in the city — registered ATVs and UTVs may use. In designating such streets, the city may authorize ATVs and UTVs to stop at service stations or convenience stores along a designated street (3211.10, 1A, 3).
“However, a city shall not charge a fee to operate a registered all-terrain vehicle or off-road utility vehicle within the city,” the new law reads.
The cities will be updating their statutes to remove requirements for fees, and any other language that may be contrary to the new ordinance, according to Fairbank City Council discussion and comments from the city clerk and police chief.
“There will be no city registration,” Fairbank City Clerk Brittany Fuller told the Daily Register.
“If an officer notices something, they will be pulled over,” Fuller said.
The new law permits ATVs to be driven on primary — state — highways and secondary — county — roads or a city street although cities may still designate routes.
Changes listed were gleaned from the passed HF 2130.
A county may prohibit the operation of ATVs and UTVs on a secondary road or segment in its jurisdiction when it is closed, part of a detour, or no more than seven days in a row or 30 days a year.
As for crossing, the vehicles may cross a highway that is not part of the interstate system, if it is between two of their allowed roadways.
Who can drive, liability
State law already limited ATV drivers on the highway to licensed drivers going 35 mph or less.
Changes say the vehicle’s driver must also be 18 years or older and carry proof of active financial liability coverage.
These vehicles must always light their headlamp or lamps while operated on a highway.
How to register with the state remains the same. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says to register newly-purchased ATVs in-person with the recorder for the county where the purchaser resides. Renewals can be made on the DNR website.
Prior to this year, state law prohibited the vehicles from state highways.
The changes above limit that ability and thus may impact the area towns with related statutes on the books, as most are located along these arteries — such as Iowa 3, 150, 187 or 281, or county roads.
Where to drive
ATVs can now ride on unpaved and paved two-lane undivided secondary roads over the most direct route between designated points of interest.
The county board can evaluate the traffic conditions on secondary roads and designate safe roadways.
Oelwein Council realigns UTV/Snowmobile ordinance to new state law
Oelwein City Council passed an amendment to its ordinance regarding snowmobiles and utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) on city streets at its last meeting in May. Certain restrictions and rules were part of the amendment, including the city charging a fee to register each UTV that will be operated within city limits.
With the state of Iowa recently making changes to UTV laws that affect the local measure, Oelwein’s Council made an amendment to its code at Monday night’s meeting and passed it on the first and final reading to align with the state changes.
Per state code, the city cannot charge a registration fee. The city will still issue permits to operate UTVs in town beginning today, July 1. The vehicle owner must be at least 18, possess a valid Iowa driver’s license, show proof that the UTV or snowmobile is registered with the Iowa DNR, and provide proof of liability insurance.
The city permit will be renewable annually and, except for the initial registration, will be in effect Jan. 1-Dec. 31.
Operators should take note that the speed limit for UTVs on city streets is restricted to a maximum of 35 mph or less (according to posted speed limits) and cannot be operated on state highways.
The city ordinance also specifically states that all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are not allowed in Oelwein.
The Oelwein Police Department is in charge of UTV registrations for the city. Persons can register their UTV there Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on a holiday.
The Oelwein Police Department Facebook page has posted the ordinance in full detail, along with a registration form so persons know what to bring and what to expect during registration and inspection.