Lawmakers representing the area will discuss the legislative landscape in Des Moines and take questions from the public at a town hall meeting Saturday, Feb. 18 in Arlington. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Arlington Events Center, 853 Main St., in Arlington, and go for two hours, hosted by Farm Bureaus in Fayette and Clayton counties.
Expected attendees are Sens. Dan Zumbach (R-Ryan) for District 34 and Mike Klimesh (R-Spillville) for District 32; Reps. Chad Ingels (R-Randalia) for District 68, and Anne Osmundson (R-Volga) for District 64, per Fayette County Farm Bureau outreach coordinator Jessica Dahlk.
Invitee, Rep. Michael Bergan (R-Decorah) for District 63, had a potential schedule conflict, Dahlk noted.
Attendees may ask questions as they come up.
March 3 is the final date for bills and joint resolutions to be reported out of committees in both the House and Senate, known as a funnel deadline. More information on lawmakers, their bills and committees can be found at www.legis.iowa.gov/legislators/informationOnLegislators.
Another town hall will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the same location.