Given the currency of the issue, Iowa’s Republican leaders in both the state’s House and Senate have indicated the legislature will consider putting in place updated guidelines to govern pipelines intended to capture and carry carbon from Iowa ethanol facilities.
Though referencing that a total ban on carbon pipelines is unlikely, Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, who represents a portion of the state that both the Summit and Navigator pipelines may intersect, told Radio Iowa, “I’ve been around here long enough to know when something really is an issue in our districts and I’ve talked to enough members as well as (people) in my own district to know that this is a real thing. This is something that Iowans are frustrated about.”
The future of the carbon pipelines in Iowa will not be a simple subject for legislators to address, however.
“I expect that we’ll have a thorough conversation about this. It’s something that our members have heard about back on the campaign trail,” Iowa Senate Republican leader Jack Whitver told Radio Iowa. “And they hear from both sides — people that want the pipeline, that are excited about it, that think it’s good for our economy and our rural areas and people that are against it and so we have a lot of members that have a lot of different opinions on it.”
Though the proposed pipelines may be of more immediate concern in 2023, the debates about them is reminiscent of those surrounding the placement of other energy-related infrastructure, such as wind turbines and large solar arrays, Whitver added. “Landowner rights is a key part of Republican philosophy in our platform and so we certainly want to restrict that and that’s what makes these issues difficult, you know,” he said, according to the Radio Iowa report.
During her re-election campaign earlier this fall, Governor Kim Reynolds indicated her support for current state laws specifying when carbon pipeline developers could take the property of landowners.
This fall, as well, those constructing the Navigator pipeline initially sought to waive the existing rules governing the process for testing and restoring topsoil in farm fields; later, however, that request was rescinded. The initial decision to seek the waiver, Radio Iowa reported, prompted Speaker Grassley to express his concern to the Iowa Utilities Board.