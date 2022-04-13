A fish caught on the lower Wapsipinicon River in December has been confirmed as the largest smallmouth buffalo ever hooked in Iowa.
John Dirks, from Anamosa, caught the 43-pound fish on Dec. 1, but Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff waited to certify the catch as the new state record until genetic tests were completed to confirm it was a smallmouth buffalo.
Smallmouth buffalo are thought to hybridize at times with the other two native buffalo species in Iowa, black buffalo and bigmouth buffalo, according to the DNR.
Buffalo species can reach ages of over 100 years, according to studies in Minnesota. Iowa’s new state record buffalo was aged to nearly 70 years old.