Governor Kim Reynolds has unveiled further details regarding the Students First Education Savings Accounts program, an initiative comprising the core of her school choice agenda passed earlier this year by the state legislature.
The Students First Education Savings Accounts (ESA), part of the Students First Act signed into law in January, will provide state-funded monetary assistance to eligible K-12 students wishing to attend an accredited private school.
Applications for those wishing to obtain ESA support for the coming 2023-24 school year will be accepted beginning May 31, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.
“As we prepare to accept applications later this month for Iowa’s landmark Students First ESA program, the rules approved today will provide families with the details they need to consider their options and prepare to apply,” noted Governor Reynolds in the release. “We are one step closer to providing choice in education for Iowa families regardless of income or zip code.”
Thursday’s announcement also included details regarding the “administrative rules that specify definitions for the program, eligibility requirements for participation, parameters for the application process, and program administration and accountability,” the Governor’s office noted.
According to the release, all K-12 students presently enrolled in a public school are eligible to take part in the ESA program, as are all those beginning kindergarten this fall.
Students already attending a private school, meanwhile, can also participate, though, for the program’s first two years, they may do so only after meeting eligibility stipulations contingent on their family’s annual income. “For the 2023-2024 school year, income eligibility is 300 percent of the federal poverty level (FPL),” the release detailed, “and 400 percent FPL for the 2024-2025 school year.
“Beginning in the 2025-2026 school year,” however, “all K-12 students in Iowa will be eligible for an ESA regardless of income.”
The 2023 federal poverty level for a family of three is $24,860, while that for a family of four sits at $30,000, according to the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.
The full list of eligibility and other administrative rules can be found on the Iowa Department of Education’s ESA webpage (https://educateiowa.gov/pk-12/students-first-education-savings-accounts), which also includes a list of frequently asked questions and other guidance.
The application period for the upcoming 2023 – 2024 school year begins May 31 and closes June 30. All applications must be submitted online through Odyssey, the vendor hired by the state to operate the program. Webinars meant to aid parents in completing the application process will also be available and are set to coincide with the system’s opening date later this month.