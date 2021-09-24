At least 284 residents and workers in Iowa nursing homes are infected with COVID-19 as a result of current, ongoing outbreaks in 29 different care facilities. That includes Maple Crest Manor in Fayette County.
As recently as Aug. 1, there was only one Iowa nursing home with an active COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the federal government, 36% of the workers in Iowa nursing homes remain unvaccinated.
Statewide, 11,675 nursing home residents have been infected with COVID-19 during the pandemic, and according to CMS. That number is equal to 60% of all nursing home residents in the state, according to the federal agency. A total of 2,434 Iowa nursing home residents have died.
Among the 29 Iowa care facilities with current outbreaks, the one with the highest number of infections is also the only state-run skilled nursing facility in Iowa: the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, where an outbreak that began Aug. 20 has so far resulted in 26 infections, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
This is the sixth outbreak at the Iowa Veterans Home, which is the highest number of outbreaks any care facility in the state. The five previous outbreaks at IVH resulted in 146 infections.
The acting commandant of the home, Penny Cutler-Bermudez, did not immediately respond to questions Friday about the home’s COVID-19 response.
Last December, the home’s then-commandant, Timon Oujiri, said only 21 of the home’s 500 residents had contracted the virus, adding that some residents of the home called the facility’s COVID-19 unit “a 5-star hotel.”
At the time, the total number of infected workers in the home was almost six times higher than the total number of infected residents. Since then, the staff at IVH and other nursing facilities have been slow to accept the vaccine.
According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, six residents of the veterans home have died of COVID-19, and 29% to 30% of the IVH staff have yet to be vaccinated. Throughout 2021, state officials have said they are encouraging workers to be vaccinated. The percentage of IVH workers refusing the vaccine has not changed dramatically, but has declined from 37% on March 1.
Iowa’s vaccination rate high for nursing home residents, lower for staff
Almost 92% of Iowa’s nursing home residents have been vaccinated. Of the 50 states, only six others have a higher vaccination rate of nursing home residents. However, Iowa doesn’t fare as well compared to other states when it comes to the workers in nursing homes. According to CMS, only 21 other states have a lower worker vaccine acceptance rate than Iowa’s 64%.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has opposed requiring workers in either state-run or private care facilities to be vaccinated.
On Aug. 18, the Biden administration issued a vaccine mandate for workers at all of the nation’s 15,000 nursing homes that collect Medicare or Medicaid funding. The administration has said it intends to cut off that funding for any home that fails to comply.
Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an average of 60% of nursing home personnel in the United States have yet to be vaccinated, a rate they said leaves the care facilities at higher risk for outbreaks among residents and staff.
In response to a formal Open Records Law records request, the Iowa Department of Public Health earlier this week disclosed the names of the 29 care facilities in Iowa that are are dealing with a current, active outbreak of COVID-19. The facilities in Northeast Iowa are:
• Black Hawk County – Friendship Village Retirement Center: Outbreak began Sept. 13, with three infections to date. A previous outbreak at the facility in the spring of 2020 resulted in 47 infections.
• Bremer County – Denver Sunset Home: Outbreak began Sept. 10, with three infections to date. A previous outbreak at the facility last fall resulted in 15 infections.
• Dubuque County – Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation: Outbreak began Aug. 23, with six infections to date. A previous outbreak at the facility last winter resulted in 70 infections.
• Fayette County – Maple Crest Manor: Outbreak began Aug. 16, with 13 infections to date.