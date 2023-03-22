An area nursing home administrator has been publicly sanctioned by the state for misappropriating funds while overseeing Hillcrest Living Campus in Sumner.
According to a Statement of Charges, Settlement Agreement and Final Order released last month by the Iowa Board of Nursing Home Administrators, Deanna Kahler, a resident of Elgin, utilized “a facility credit card for personal purchases unrelated to the facility” during the period in which she served as facility’s administrator. In that role, the statement indicates, Kahler was responsible “for the day-to-day operation of Hillcrest Living Campus and for ensuring that the facility was operated in compliance with all state and federal laws governing it,” while also assuming the responsibility “for ensuring that the highest degree quality care practicable was delivered to residents.”
The statement does not indicate the nature of Kahler’s impermissible payments or their total value, however.
As part of the resolution of the case, Kahler, in coming to a settlement agreement with the state board, was assessed a civil penalty of $500, while being officially cited by the state and warned that “future violations may result in further disciplinary action,” the statement explained. Additionally, Kahler must complete a one-day course in professional boundaries and medical ethics and professionalism, and was further mandated to complete no fewer than six hours of “continuing education related to nursing home administration ethics and/or financial administration and oversight.”
As part of the settlement, Kahler must also notify her current employer as well as any “current and prospective consultant clients” of the order for one year following the settlement agreement. The finding also becomes part of her permanent record, according to the Iowa Board of Nursing Home Administrators.
When asked about the case, Kahler revealed that she only agreed to the settlement “because the board indicated she could be charged with additional violations if she contested the misappropriation charge,” according to a report in the Iowa Capital Dispatch.
“When I asked for more information, I was told that I would have to dispute it before they would give me more information, and if I did that, there could possibly be more charges made against me,” said Kahler, according to the Capital Dispatch report.
Though the nature of the impermissible purchases was not shared with her, it was suggested to Kahler that they may have been food items, the Capital Dispatch report stated, though Kahler said that, at the time those in question occurred, no issue was raised in regard to the spending, with those purchases having been approved by her supervisor.
“At that time, we would buy pizzas for the staff,” she continued. “It was during COVID and during Christmastime when we’d have a lot of snacks brought in.”
Currently, Kahler no longer serves at Hillcrest, but, rather, is the administrator of the Great River Care Center in McGregor, in Clayton County.
In being cited for wrongdoing, meanwhile, Kahler became just the third nursing home administrator in Iowa to be publicly sanctioned by the state since 2016.