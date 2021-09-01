WEST UNION — A trial is pending to determine whether a former Clermont man is a sexually violent predator and should be civilly committed.
Max Evan Meharry Stone, 46, was charged in Fayette County in 2018, on one count of second-degree sexual abuse, two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of incest. He was accused of abusing his two daughters between January 2006 and December 2011. The abuse for one began at age 10.
Stone, who suffered a severe brain injury in a 2003 motorcycle accident, was found not competent to stand trial. So, unable to gain a criminal conviction, the state on Jan. 11, 2019, petitioned to have him civilly committed.
Stone was first incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail on May 17, 2018. He was transferred to the Newton Correctional Facility, where he has been as his case moves through court.
“This case presents a unique twist in that Stone will never be convicted of a sexually violent offense due to his disability,” Fayette County District Court Judge Richard D. Stochl wrote in
a ruling earlier this month. “The only issue before this
court is to determine that issue – has Stone committed a sexually violent offense?”
Following a non-jury trial on July 8 in which he found the now-adult women’s testimony credible, Stochl ruled Aug. 11 that beyond a reasonable doubt Stone committed second- and third-degree sexual abuse.
“This finding satisfies the first element required for a civil committal under Iowa Code Chapter 229A,” Stochl wrote.
Next is a trial to determine whether Stone is a sexually violent predator. If he is, he will be committed to the custody of the Department of Human Services for control, care, and treatment until such time as his mental abnormality has so changed that he is safe to be placed in a transitional release program or discharged, court documents say.
A trial scheduling conference is scheduled for Sept. 2.
Stone was previously convicted of two counts of indecent contact with a child in Buchanan County in 1993.
He has also been convicted in Fayette County of misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct and careless driving. These cases were each plea bargained to these lesser charges.