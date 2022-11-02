In hopes of further ensuring the integrity of next week’s elections, Secretary of State Paul Pate on Tuesday announced that Iowa will expand its audits of election results in each of its 99 counties.
Under the new policy, one precinct in each county will be randomly selected and required to conduct a hand count audit of two races following the conclusion of the election, rather than auditing only one race, as prior.
One of the two races that each selected county will audit will be the state governor’s race. The other contest those counties must audit will be announced by the Secretary’s office on Nov. 9, the day following the general election.
“This is being done to ensure Iowans of the integrity of the vote,” Secretary Pate said. “Our post-election audits consistently match the ballot tabulators perfectly. Adding another race to the process gives greater protection, transparency and security to the process. We want Iowans to know their vote counts.”
Prior to the election, each ballot tabulator machine in the state is subject to a public audit intended to demonstrate it will work accurately on Election Day.