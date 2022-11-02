Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

In hopes of further ensuring the integrity of next week’s elections, Secretary of State Paul Pate on Tuesday announced that Iowa will expand its audits of election results in each of its 99 counties.

Under the new policy, one precinct in each county will be randomly selected and required to conduct a hand count audit of two races following the conclusion of the election, rather than auditing only one race, as prior.

