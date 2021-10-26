Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WAUKON — Funeral services for Iowa State Trooper Ted Benda will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Waukon High School, 1061 3rd Ave NW.

KCRG-TV, the ABC affiliate based out of Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, will be providing a live feed of the funeral service, including on its website and YouTube.

Benda died Oct. 20 from injuries sustained in a crash the previous week in Clayton County.

He was in route to assist the Clayton County Sheriff's Office with a wanted suspect on Thursday, Oct. 14, when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash, according to the announcement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

