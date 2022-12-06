Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Secretary of State Paul Pate, as a member of the state’s Board of Canvassers, participated in the canvass from his office at the Capitol.

 Photo courtesy the Iowa SOS Office

Iowa’s 2022 general election results have been officially certified by the state’s Board of Canvassers, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced on Thursday.

The Board of Canvassers includes the state’s Governor, Secretary of State, Secretary of Agriculture, State Auditor, and State Treasurer.

