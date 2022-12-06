Iowa’s 2022 general election results have been officially certified by the state’s Board of Canvassers, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced on Thursday.
The Board of Canvassers includes the state’s Governor, Secretary of State, Secretary of Agriculture, State Auditor, and State Treasurer.
“I’m very proud of Iowans for stepping up in high numbers once again,” Pate said. “My thanks to our county election officials and 10,000 poll workers across the state. We could not do this without them. They’re on the frontline of our elections and step up to do a great service for our state and nation.”
In all, more than 1.2 million residents (1,230,416) cast ballots, making 2022 the second highest election turnout for a mid-term election in state history.
Though the results were certified, two races for seats in the state House remain in limbo, with recounts still underway, however, while a third county must complete their recount canvass. As a result, a special canvass for those three races will be conducted following the completion of those recounts, which pertain to House Districts 59, 73, and 81.
In the election, 55% of all Iowa voters participated, with a total of 65% of the state’s 1,880,415 active registered voters casting ballots. Of those ballots completed, 859,835 were cast on Election Day, Nov. 8, while 370,581 absentee votes were submitted. On the county level, meanwhile, Winneshiek claimed the top turnout with 64% of all those registered participating. Though Winneshiek had the highest engagement, a total of 18 counties exceeded 60% in voter turnout, including both Clayton and Fayette, as well as Bremer, Chickasaw, and Delaware in northeast Iowa.