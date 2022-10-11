Two weeks prior to this fall’s November election, young people from around Iowa will have a chance to voice their own views on the state’s upcoming congressional and gubernatorial races, thanks to the Iowa Youth Straw Poll. Under the guidance of Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office, thousands of children from more than 120 schools are scheduled to participate.
“I believe voting is the most important thing we can do as citizens,” Secretary Pate said. “It’s not only our civic duty, but voting gives us all a voice. It’s important for young people to understand that part of what makes America great is that we give the power to the people to determine our leaders. Hopefully that’s a lesson they will carry for the rest of their lives.”