Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

With fewer than a week remaining before November’s general election, Iowa’s statewide political races are garnering increasing attention from residents across Fayette County. This should be unsurprising, as a number of those appear to be close contests, with several having the potential to see incumbents unseated by challengers, according to University of Northern Iowa Professor of Political Science and Oelwein High School grad Christopher Larimer.

“Three of Iowa’s four congressional races” for example, “should be close,” he explained.

Trending Food Videos