With fewer than a week remaining before November’s general election, Iowa’s statewide political races are garnering increasing attention from residents across Fayette County. This should be unsurprising, as a number of those appear to be close contests, with several having the potential to see incumbents unseated by challengers, according to University of Northern Iowa Professor of Political Science and Oelwein High School grad Christopher Larimer.
“Three of Iowa’s four congressional races” for example, “should be close,” he explained.
Larimer, a 1997 OHS graduate, earned his Bachelor’s degree from UNI before completing both his Master’s and Doctoral work on the University of Nebraska’s flagship Lincoln campus. Iowa politics, including the Iowa Caucuses, as well political behavior such as voter turnout, are among his research interests.
Of Iowa’s quintet of U.S. House contests, only in the Fourth District, where Republican incumbent Randy Feenstra faces Democratic challenger Ryan Melton, does it appear the race may be decided by a wide margin, Larimer noted. “I wouldn’t expect it to be close,” he observed. The ballot in Iowa’s Fourth also includes Liberty Caucus Party candidate Bryan Holder.
The contest between Democrat Liz Mathis and Republican Ashley Hinson, however, is among those Larimer sees as being much tighter. “The race in the Second District,” he said, which encompasses the entirety of northeast Iowa, “could be relatively close,” similarly to the contest in Iowa’s Third, where the state’s lone Democratic congressional representative Cindy Axne is seeking another term.
Based on polling results, Larimer does not believe Governor Kim Reynolds is in any danger of losing her race with Democrat Diedre DeJear, although the same might not hold true for Iowa’s senior Senator Chuck Grassley, who recently held a lead of just three percentage points over his Democratic challenger, the retired naval admiral Michael Franken. Though polls suggest a Franken win is possible, it would be remarkable were Grassley to lose, Larimer said.
Despite these pre-election indications, a Franken victory would “still be a big shock,” he said.
Along with the outcomes, themselves, the reality that Governor Reynolds may win comfortably while Senator Grassley endures a close race is fascinating, Larimer explained, because of what it shows about what occurred in the voting booth. A big victory by the Governor on the same night that Senator Grassley struggles would demonstrate that “a sizeable number of Iowans split their ticket,” meaning they voted for candidates of each party on their ballot. Since voting a straight ticket has been the recent trend, that development, should it come to fruition, would be “a little surprising,” Larimer explained.
“It will be interesting to see how those two end up,” he said. “Do we see a difference in vote totals?”
This intrigue ties into the most important mystery of the election in Iowa, Larimer said. “The big question for me,” he noted, “is how motivated are Democratic voters?” Following the Supreme Court’s June decision to strike down the Roe vs. Wade ruling, it was thought that traditional Democratic voters would be energized, Larimer said, and inspired to turn out in significant numbers during the general election.
Recently, however, that belief “has backed up a bit,” Larimer said, especially with the spate of popular frustration aimed at Democratic President Biden over economic issues such as the recent advent of high inflation, which may have taken some of the momentum from Democratic Party supporters. The question, then, becomes “is that frustration (with the Court over the Roe decision) enough to push back on the economic situation for Democratic voters?” Larimer said. “It may not be,” he added.
Additionally, the mobilization of the youngest voters, as it has in recent years, will help tell this election’s tale. “I am also interested in looking at turnout among voters ages 18 to 24, as well as among those with no party affiliation,” Larimer said, adding that a surge of votes from these groups will likely be a big assist for the state’s Democratic candidates.
In identifying the key concerns of Iowa voters in 2022, “the economy, inflation, and cost of living are all big issues,” Larimer said. Additionally, in the aftermath of the Court’s actions last June, “the issue of abortion,” along with those economic priorities, is also “a top concern of many voters.”
In light of this, with their concerns focused on the economy and abortion, “the way Iowans feel reflects patterns in national polling,” Larimer said.
Overall, Larimer observed, “Republicans still have an edge” in Iowa, with the likely outcome of the coming elections “trending toward favoring Republicans, which is typical of a mid-term election with a Democratic president.”
With time still remaining before the votes are counted, however, it isn’t too late for the underdog to make some inroads. “If the Democrats have success, it will come down to turnout,” Larimer reiterated. “It will come down to mobilization,” especially among those younger and unaffiliated voters, a reality which poses a difficult challenge, with so few days remaining to inspire potential supporters with their message. “It’s tough,” Larimer said. “Knocking on doors is the best way to make connections with voters,” though the limited time to do so means it may be too late.
“The challenge is to find voters who may not typically vote in a mid-term election” Larimer concluded, of the uphill climb facing Iowa’s Democratic leadership.