Ever wonder what Santa does in his offseason?
Well, this year he’s going to Strawberry Point.
David and Kris Morarend, known throughout the Strawberry Point area for their portrayals of Santa and Mrs. Claus, are the grand marshals for the annual Strawberry Days Parade, which begins at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11.
The parade theme is “Berry Merry Christmas.”
Strawberry Point’s community festival begins on Friday with the fire department serving a meal at the Strawberry Point Athletic fields — or ballfields — from 5-10 p.m. The cost is a free will donation. There will also be a beer tent, concessions and live music. Beau Timmerman will perform from 5-7 p.m. and Not Quite Brothers from 7-10 p.m.
Most of Saturday’s events will be at the ballfields unless otherwise noted. The schedule includes:
• 8 a.m. — 5K walk and run at Campbell Park. Registration is at 7:15 a.m.
• 9 a.m — Crowning of Little Mr. and Miss Strawberry at Inger Park.
• 10 a.m. — Brush Creek Canyon Car Cruisers car show in front of the Franklin Hotel on East Mission Street.
• 10:30 a.m. — Another 5K fun run. Registration is at 10:15 at St. Mary’s.
• 11 a.m. — Parade begins and goes through downtown.
• 12-6 p.m. — Carnival open at Park Avenue, Civic Center and the ballfields
• 1-3 p.m., or until gone — Free strawberries and ice cream.
• 1-4 p.m. — balloon twisting
• 1-5 p.m. — Face painting
• 2 p.m. — 3-point shooting contest at the Civic Center ball court.
• 2 p.m. — Co-ed 4 vs. 4 sand volleyball tournament at the ballfields volleyball court. Registration is at 12:30 p.m. and the entry cost is $20 per team
• 2-6 p.m. — DJ Vinne will provide music.
• 6-10 p.m. — Anthony Koester Rock’n Country Party Band performs.
On Sunday, Campbell Park will be home to pulling contests. A kid’s pull will be at 9:30 a.m. Then the truck, tractor and semi pull is at 11 a.m.