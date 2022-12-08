Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The recent blast of arctic air is growing ice on lakes and ponds across the northern two-thirds of Iowa. Anglers are ready to get out for the popular early ice fishing season.

“Many of us can’t wait to get out on the ice each winter,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of fisheries for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “Ice fishing is a fun, inexpensive activity for anglers of all ages to get outdoors and avoid cabin fever.”

