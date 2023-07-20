As the onset of Thursday morning’s 4-H/FFA Breeding and Market Beef Show approached in West Union, Jenna Bahe was among the exhibitors making final preparations with their massive entrants.
“I have two steers,” said Bahe, who attends Oelwein High School and, along with her family, lives outside Stanley. “Their names are Joe and Sirloin. They are both beef steers, and I am going to show them today.”
After noting the inclusion of her animals in both the day’s showmanship and market competitions, Bahe then addressed the distinction between the two contests, explaining that what is expected in each differs.
“It’s how you present the animal to the judge,” she observed, in describing the nature of the showmanship contest. “So, how (the animal) walks, and how you are with your animal, and how the judge sees the animal. When you look at market, they are just looking at how the animal is built. They are looking at muscle, and how square they are and how even they are.”
And while Bahe has been participating in animal shows for some time, the same cannot be said about showing beef, specifically, she noted.
“I’ve showed chicken and hogs and goats and everything,” she said, “but this is (only) my second year showing steers, so I’m trying to figure out what I’m doing still. I thought it just looked really fun.”
As for her preparation this time around, she indicated the work greatly intensified during the weeks leading up to the show.
“When you halter break them, you have to get them to respect the halter,” she said, in detailing the efforts that have gone into getting her steers ready for Thursday. “We work with them prior to fair, but the month or two before the fairs we really start hammering it. So, I tried to tie him up two or three hours a day, and then I walk him, like, half an hour, and then I give him a bath and keep his halter on all day long so he gets used to it.”
Her objectives for Thursday’s experience, she said, were modest, and reflected her original reasons for participating.
“I don’t show the best livestock. I just do it more for fun,” Bahe observed. “I just do it to do it. I am just hoping that they walk good. That’s my goal.
“I’ve had a lot of fun,” Bahe concluded, regarding her overall fair experience in West Union to this point. “I’ve eaten a lot of ice cream, I went to the school bus races, all that fun stuff.”
On the barn’s opposite end, North Fayette Valley’s Logan Boehm, who resides near Elgin, was also prepping his unnamed animal for the same competition.
“I got a cross-bred market steer,” he explained. “Everyone says they are hoping to win, and I’d say that’s true. I am hoping to win. It’s a pretty good-looking steer. He’s been working with me pretty good. He hasn’t been fighting too hard.”
It was Boehm’s family and upbringing that first directed him to showing livestock, he noted.
“We raise cattle at home, and my dad shows steers,” said Boehm, who has been showing in his own right for six or seven years, he indicated, “so we’ve always kind of been showing, and I also show pigs.”
A member of both the NFV FFA chapter and the Pleasant Valley Sharpshooters 4-H club, Boehm emphasized the various rewards he has gained from doing such work while also sharing his advice that others in his position do likewise. “I like doing it,” he said, of raising livestock and participating in related competitions. “I think it’s something everybody should try, whether its beef, poultry, pigs, anything.”
Joining Bahe and Boehm Thursday morning was Sam Egan of Westgate, who is currently in his third year of showing steers.
“He’s had a high rate of gain this year,” Egan said, of his current entrant, a reddish-hued steer named Dingus. “He started off pretty small but is about 1,500 pounds now. His front end is very strong, and his back end is very strong, too; he’s a very muscular calf. His bone structure is pretty good, too. His hair isn’t quite all there, but I tried to wash him every day. Otherwise, muscle-wise, he’s very strong.”
Given those physical attributes, Egan suspected the market competitions may be his animal’s strength, though the training needed to prepare him for such was not without its challenges, he said.
“He got pretty big pretty fast, so trying to calm him down is a little bit of a struggle, but I think we got it down,” he observed. “It will be interesting to see what he does. I think he’ll be just fine; I think he’ll lead around just fine and be calm. It was a process, but I think we got it done.”
Egan’s expectations, meanwhile, were rather lofty as he looked ahead to the day’s competitions.
“I was thinking (finishing) top three in my class (in market),” he said. “Two years ago, I won two of my classes, and last year I won one of my classes.”
As for advice to those new to steers, the decorated Egan encouraged them to begin early. “Put halters on them when they are calves so they are tame and used to it,” he concluded. “And feed them a lot so they get big.”