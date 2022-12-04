Following a month-long rampage of O-villainy, which included patronizing local businesses for her Grinchy needs such as a checkup for her dog, Max; fixing her sleigh, attempting to insure her stolen — err, borrowed — presents, and baking salty cookies for her grandchildren, spectators of Oelwein’s month-long Grinch contest voted with their dollars for Diana Stewart to win the sequined 2022 Grinch hat, which Community Kitchen Cupboard volunteer Mary Kalb placed on her head Friday in a ceremony at the Plaza Park Bandshell.
“This year we learned that grocery people are born to grinch. They are competitive, creative, and fun and always trying to outthink and out-grinch each other,” master of ceremonies and Kitchen Cupboard volunteer Carol Hamilton said. The Grinch contest is one of many events at the annual Olde Tyme Christmas, themed “20 Years of Holiday Memories,” sponsored by the Oelwein Chamber and Area Development and the Oelwein Daily Register.
“This year, we had some very competitive candidates which made the voting extra fun,” Hamilton said. She thanked the five candidates, who were Jerry Bostian (Fareway), Sue Crandall (retired, votes were taken at OCAD), Missy Kane (Transco), Steve Milder (West Central) and Stewart (Dollar Fresh).
Spectators voted early, often, and still no one contested the results. That could be because funds raised in the contest each year go to the Community Kitchen Cupboard, which purchases food locally for persons in need.
“Thanks to the five candidates and thank you to all of you who donated and voted for your favorite grinch, grinches or all of the candidates,” Hamilton said.
When Deb Kunkle wrote the 2022 Grinch Contest announcement story for the Oelwein Daily Register, she asked Carol Hamilton
what the goal was for this year — did she want to make more money than last year?
“We just want people to have fun being candidates and fun voting, and that’s exactly what happened this year, and we are very very pleased about that. Whatever gift comes to the Cupboard as a result of this is simply a gift and it’s amazing what can happen when people work together,” Hamilton said Friday.
“This year, our candidates did an amazing job. They raised $18,032,” Hamilton said. “We came close to doing twice as well as last year. I can tell you yesterday when we were counting money, we were pretty shocked and I’m sure you guys are too.”
“This year Diana’s husband, Matt, told me that Mary and I created a monster. She is constantly trying to think up creative ideas to get votes,” Hamilton said.
“So it occurred to me, maybe this year we should thank spouses, children, and grandchildren of all these people for allowing us to grinch them for an entire month.”
“I accused her of baking salty cookies for her grandchildren, of hugging firemen and window-peeking at the Cupboard, and she did! She did all of those things and so much more. She was everywhere making videos, visiting and doing Facebook posts.
Let’s give a hand to our 2022 Grinch, Diana Stewart,” Hamilton said.
Stewart offered comments after the contest and again after a parade of photos with her actual- and would-be-grandchildren.
“A little boy asked, ‘Will you be my grandma?’” Stewart said.
About her baking salty cookies, the rumor was true, Stewart said. She also overbaked them owing to testing out a new cookie sheet.
“This is a community effort,” Oelwein Chamber and Area Development Executive Director Deb Howard said.
“The Kitchen Cupboard is a community effort, too,” Kalb said.
“An event like this, I swear my heart grew three times, seeing the love this community has poured out,” Stewart said. “When the pandemic hit, people thought, ‘we won’t have the giving tree, we won’t be able to help people in need.’ And it’s been better since the pandemic.
“It wasn’t me. It was our community. And it dupes — it just warms my heart, I swear,” Stewart said.
Hamilton credited Bostian, Fareway candidate for Grinch, for promoting being a candidate to others.
“If you want to be a Grinch candidate, all you have to do is ask, because we’re ‘storming ideas all year long, making lists, and some of you guys may be on the list, we just haven’t gotten to you yet,” Hamilton said.