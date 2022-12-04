Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The results are in.

Following a month-long rampage of O-villainy, which included patronizing local businesses for her Grinchy needs such as a checkup for her dog, Max; fixing her sleigh, attempting to insure her stolen — err, borrowed — presents, and baking salty cookies for her grandchildren, spectators of Oelwein’s month-long Grinch contest voted with their dollars for Diana Stewart to win the sequined 2022 Grinch hat, which Community Kitchen Cupboard volunteer Mary Kalb placed on her head Friday in a ceremony at the Plaza Park Bandshell.

Tags

Trending Food Videos