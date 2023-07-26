As July enters its waning days, northeast Iowa has been gripped by dangerously hot and humid conditions, which are expected to remain in place through Friday.
In response, the National Weather Service (NWS) Wednesday morning issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for much of the region, including Fayette and Clayton Counties. While the weather statement notes the possibility of thunderstorms in the coming days, the unusually warm temperatures constitute the greatest concern, the advisory indicated.
“Temperatures on Thursday will reach into the lower and middle 90s for most areas,” the advisory stated, in part, “with heat indices nearing 100 during the afternoon and evening.”
A detailed NWS rendering of the forecast for Oelwein, meanwhile, noted that Thursday will be “Sunny and hot, with a high near 95 (and) heat index values as high as 102.” Friday is expected to be a likewise, with abundant sun and “a high near 93.”
The intensely hot summer weather, which much of the nation has already been experiencing for weeks, extends across the entire state, with heat advisories also posted for the western and southern portions of Iowa, where the heat index could reach 105 degrees. Closer to home, a heat advisory is in effect for locations south of Highway 20 through Thursday night at a minimum, KWWL reported, with heat indices in the 100-to-107-degree range. Dew points during that same period, meanwhile, are anticipated to be near 70.
Such hot and humid conditions can pose the threat of heat stroke to those with prolonged outdoor exposure, especially among certain groups, including the very young, the old, and those who may be taking particular medications, according to Hans House, an emergency medicine physician at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
“A lot of elderly are on medications, either for blood pressure or for Parkinson’s or other (conditions),” House said, in a Radio Iowa report, “and all of these can adversely affect the body’s own heat regulatory mechanisms.
“Since part of heatstroke is that change in mental status or that confusion, you may not recognize that you’re getting yourself in trouble, especially with the dehydration part,” he added.
Given the dangers, those in position to do so are encouraged to postpone vigorous outdoor activities during the current hot stretch, or ensure they remain hydrated and take periodic rest breaks if strenuous outdoor activity is necessary.
Relief is in sight, however, as more seasonable highs in the low 80s are expected by Saturday.