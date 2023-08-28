Efforts to make the needed repairs to Oelwein’s Mealey Hotel appeared to take a step forward Monday when a small inspection crew, along with some heavy machinery, made an appearance outside the building on S. Frederick Ave., though the increase in visible activity should be regarded as simply a continuation of the renovation process already underway rather than a significant step forward, according to one of the individuals working on the site.
“We are not really sure,” the individual, who declined to identify himself when asked by the Daily Register, explained Monday morning, with regard to the specific issues with the building they were going to be addressing. “At this point, we have to basically open it up and see what it entails. Basically, it’s in the discovery process. Let’s put it that way.”
As part of that ongoing discovery, a mechanical basket capable of reaching the upper levels of the building had been brought in and stood secured to the street right outside the building. That powerful apparatus would be used to move materials into the structure’s higher reaches in order to forward one element of the repair project, described the individual, who indicated that he represented the building’s owner and is working with them.
“We are using it to hoist some lumber up into a few of the apartments,” he noted, a task required in order to complete “some temporary shoring that the engineer recommended.”
During that shoring process, no relocation of the building’s tenants would be necessary, he confirmed, observing, “the residents are all in there,” before indicating that they would be permitted to remain in place while that work was being completed.
As to how long that shoring would take, he was less certain, however.
“(I’m) not really sure,” he acknowledged, in conclusion.