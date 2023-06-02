Page A4 of the May 30 Oelwein Daily Register reports the seditious zealots that attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 2021 are rightly getting prison time (“2 more Oath Keepers sentenced to prison terms for Jan. 6 Capitol attack”).
But, after two and a half years, our justice system still hasn’t gotten at the number one person who incited that attack.
If any common citizen had said “there was voter fraud, stolen election, fight like hell,” such person would have been ignored and ridiculed, but when a top-notch prominent person says such a statement, it lights the fuse to a bomb!
If he hadn’t made those statements, that attack wouldn’t have happened. There wouldn’t have been any subsequent attacks on election officials, attempted abductions, beatings and nearly a civil war.
I think the Jan. 6 attack ran out of gas before it accomplished what it really was intended to do.
Herman Lenz
Sumner