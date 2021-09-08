Stocker retiring from school board; has kept finger on pulse of district

If there was a theme to Charlene Stocker’s 45 years with the Oelwein School District — 30 teaching and 15 on the School Board — it might be seeking continual improvement.
Stocker retired from teaching in 2006 and was elected to the School Board that September. (Elections have since moved to November.) She has said she will not seek another term.
Yet, her influence on the district shows in her accomplishments and assists.
Among her accomplishments, she listed: the current renovation project, which is intended to improve use of space, and many modes of school improvement — broadly through curriculum development, grants and selection of like-minded leaders.
Practically, she took part in this through the school transition team of the 1990s, which found new form in today’s building and district leadership teams, allowing bottom-up communication as well as top-down.
• Priorities such as standards-based grading and the Husky Hub both focused on improving communication to and from families.
Standards-based grading was set up to tell parents what students learned academically without padding their grade with kudos for expected behavior.
Through the Husky Hub, the school formed agreements with human services to communicate if something was going on at home that could affect student learning.
She also sought to replicate innovative learning strategies for today’s world such as project-based learning and integration of technology.
BOARD ACCOMPLISHMENTS
Stocker recapped accomplishments during and prior to her tenure on the school board.
RENOVATION
She began at present with the renovation of Wings Park Elementary and Oelwein High School.
“The way the space is being reorganized and used differently,” Stocker said. “It’s something I wanted to see happen. So I was very pleased when (Superintendent Josh Ehn) was willing to take this on.
“I just said I was really tired of Wings Park being altered with one band-aid after another, I would like to see us actually do something to that building to make it function better for the way we teach now, which is very different than the way they taught in 1976.
“And of course we had the money,” she added. “You couldn’t do it otherwise.”
One example is how the cafe-gym-atorium is being split into separate spaces to ease scheduling conflicts.
“I taught at Wings Park and it was really difficult trying to schedule gym time,” Stocker said. “Because a good two hours of the day was cut out for getting ready for lunch and cleaning up after lunch and serving lunch. So that really cut down on the amount of time kids had access to that gym.
“The other thing — the flow wasn’t working as well. When I started there was one special ed classroom. Now you have all sorts of special needs and they need smaller spaces, they don’t need full classrooms.
“Anyway that’s been taken into account, I’m really anxious to see the finished product at Wings Park,” she said. “It’s going to be awesome when they get (OHS) and Wings Park done.
STANDARDS-BASED GRADING
Standards-based grading limits grades to what students have learned in class.
“So when you’re reporting to parents, you’re reporting what the students have actually learned, not necessarily their behavior,” Stocker said.
“I was really a proponent of what we call standards-based grading because so much grading is subjective or was back in the day, and it didn’t seem to me that kids or parents were getting a really good handle on what the kids had actually learned in class,” Stocker said.
Standards-based grading de-emphasizes credit for positive behaviors such as punctuality, according to Stocker. (After all, there’s now the positive behavioral interventions and supports (PBIS) program for these.)
“People resisted it for a long, long time because it’s a big, big change, for parents, students and teachers,” she said.
She believes this type of thing had been discussed since about 1990. “But it wasn’t until Mr. Ehn that we actually got something done (on it).”
PROJECT-BASED LEARNING
Stocker sought a superintendent with interest in project-based learning.
“You start with a project, then you learn what you need in order to get that project taken care of,” Stocker said. Her TAG classes practiced this. “Even then I thought, this is a really, really good way to learn.”
“That’s kind of the way the world works today,” she said. “There’s too much knowledge for everybody to know everything, so you need to find out how to learn your field, whatever that may be. And project-based learning gives kids a chance to do that.”
Teachers in the district were conducting project-based learning units pre-pandemic, which continues. In August, nearly 30 staff members trained for three days with PBL Consulting with trainers connected to High Tech High, working on lessons and units for this school year.
LOOKING AHEAD
After serving 15 years on the school board, Stocker tentatively hopes to keep volunteering some at the elementary.
“I would like to spend more time with students,” Stocker said. “COVID is causing me to pull back a little bit. I’m 83. I have some health issues, they’re not terrible but I don’t want to get sick, thank-you.”
“The school’s doing everything they possibly can to make sure our students are safe, but we can’t require them to wear masks,” she said. “I’m hoping that parents — actually the students themselves need to take it on their shoulders, this responsibility.”