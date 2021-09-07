Charlene Stocker taught for three decades years in the Oelwein School district, from 1976-2006, before beginning on the School Board that September. She completed some doctoral work, although noting the school district does not pay any extra for that, so she switched over to grant writing for the district.
She began teaching in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree from Iowa State Teacher’s College. All three of her degrees were from various iterations of what’s now the University of Northern Iowa.
“There were a few years out because — back in the day when I had my son, you could not teach if you had a child at home under a year,” she said.
She taught elementary and middle school the first 15 years at Oelwein.
“The first thing I asked when I came to Wings Park in 1976 was, ‘Where was the curriculum guide?’ and nobody had one,” Stocker said. “So it was kind of just like, every school building kind of did their own thing. Not that it was bad, it wasn’t as well-coordinated as it could have been.”
She obtained a master’s degree in talented and gifted from State College of Iowa in Cedar Falls, coordinating TAG for the second 15 years of her tenure in Oelwein for K-12 and teaching it up through middle school.
“The sideline part of my job was I was also involved in a lot of committees because I love technology, so I was chairing the district technology committee, the curriculum committee,” she said, which preceded the teacher leadership program and — using an old name for professional development — “the in-service committee.
“I kind of had my finger on the pulse of the district because I was in so many different buildings, I talked to so many different kinds of people.”
Stocker then took doctoral coursework in curriculum instruction at UNI, offering curriculum expertise to various committees, writing grants for the district, and ultimately bringing her curriculum silo to the school board.
“Oelwein does not pay for a doctorate,” she said; “but I loved the coursework.
“When it came time to move on and do the dissertation and the orals, it was also a time when lots of grants were available and I thought, ‘Why am I writing a dissertation when I could be writing grants for the school district?’” she said. “I’m not going to get paid for a doctorate, so let’s just do something useful.”
The present core curriculum changes started to come about as Stocker left teaching in 2006.
From about 2005-2010, a state and federal effort led to the creation of the Iowa Core, required in all state-accredited schools since 2008, with elements of the Common Core folded in two years later.
“There were changes at the DE that were probably positive. Changes in our district that were positive,” Stocker said.
For her part, she wanted the curriculum up on the district website, and it is again there.
“There’s a link and you can find out what’s being done grade by grade,” she said.