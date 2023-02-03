Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Dover #6 School, located outside West Union, is one of the few one-room school buildings in Fayette County that still stands, having retained its original form throughout the generations.

 Photo courtesy Fran Bowden

Editor’s note: this is the second in a two-part series about the Fayette County Historical Society’s project to mark the sites of the county’s previous one-room schools.

According to the Fayette County Historical and Genealogical Society’s press release, the effort to mark the sites of the county’s former one-room schools hopes “to commemorate as many of the physical locations as possible,” it states, “with the assistance of sponsors who identify a site then adopt placement of the sign. Each will be marked by official signage paid for by an individual who also secures permission from the landowner to place it at least 12 feet from nearby roadways.”

