Editor’s note: this is the second in a two-part series about the Fayette County Historical Society’s project to mark the sites of the county’s previous one-room schools.
According to the Fayette County Historical and Genealogical Society’s press release, the effort to mark the sites of the county’s former one-room schools hopes “to commemorate as many of the physical locations as possible,” it states, “with the assistance of sponsors who identify a site then adopt placement of the sign. Each will be marked by official signage paid for by an individual who also secures permission from the landowner to place it at least 12 feet from nearby roadways.”
These official signs, which current Historical Society President Fran Bowden described as made of aluminum and vinyl, “brown with white painting,” come in two sizes for sponsors to consider. The first, smaller sign measures 18” x 24” and costs $65, while the other, larger option is 24” x 30” and will cost the sponsor $75. These signs “will be secured with a metal post and drywall screws,” and all will be made by Steve Murray of West Union. “Those who adopt signage,” meanwhile, “will receive an image to proof prior to printing,” according to the press release. Sponsors will also be responsible for putting up their sign, Bowden said.
The cost sponsors will pay for the signs is what it will cost to put them in place and nothing more. “We are not using this as a fundraiser,” Bowden said.
Those interested in sponsoring a school site and erecting a corresponding sign should contact the Historical Society by calling 563-422-5797 or emailing fayettehistorical@gmail.com. “They could also call me,” Bowden noted, at 563-422-0136.
As it is in identifying the locations of the schools and getting the sign-markers placed, compiling a basic history of each school will also require the assistance of those throughout the county. “The society is also interested,” the press release states, “in securing photos of the schools, stories about daily life, school lessons, entertainment, and programs.”
Access to this historic material plays an essential role in honoring the schools, Bowden said, though how much of it may exist is unknown. Simply gathering the information is most important, she said, and people should not worry about making sense of the school memorabilia they have; that is something the Historical Society can provide. “We need the information,” Bowden explained. “If we get the information, we could write it up.”
Looking ahead, “if enough material is secured, the society may also publish a book that commemorates Fayette County’s one-room schools,” the release also stated.
The broader goal of the project, an endeavor which Bowden anticipates “will take time,” is to record the history of these institutions before it becomes further lost while also reintroducing the existence and role of these schools to more recent generations.
“Each one of them had a name and a location,” Bowden explained. “We are doing this so the history doesn’t get lost. It is nice to know what happened to these schools.” Bowden also admitted that, while telling the story of all 122 institutions and marking their locations may be wishful thinking, “I would hope we could get half of them sponsored,” she said.
The essence of the ambitious effort, then, is to reclaim for posterity an important part of Fayette County’s history while also making it more visible, Bowden said.
“People have forgotten,” she concluded. “We hope they think this is a worthwhile project and are interested in it.”