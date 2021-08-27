Area residents who enjoy Kerns sweet corn and were lucky enough to buy it in bulk to save in the freezer — treasure those golden ears. Tuesday’s storm severely damaged the remaining Kerns Homegrown sweet corn, and also green bean crops, to the point of ending the harvest season.
Blake Kerns made this announcement on the Kerns Homegrown Facebook page Friday afternoon: “Unfortunately, the storm that came through Tuesday night has ended our season. We anticipated having sweet corn and green beans into October, but the wind combined with hail has left us with bruised/battered vegetables well below our standards.”
Blake spoke briefly with the Oelwein Daily Register Friday and recapped the loss.
“I’ve been growing sweet corn 21 years and, sure, I have down corn every year, some blows down, but usually you can still pick it. But I’ve never had hail combined with 100 mph winds hit the ears so hard to bruise the inside of the corn,” he said. Blake said of the 80 acres total of sweet corn he planted this year, the last 20 acres are gone, along with $150,000 in revenue.
The green bean crop also suffered a substantial similar loss, however, he thinks there might be close to 5 acres salvageable where the plants weren’t fully mature. It won’t be a great yield, but there may be something, he said.
Blake is a corn and soybean grower, farming 2,200 acres, with about 110 acres in produce. He noted that it is much easier to get crop insurance for corn and soybeans because there is a clear market price. With produce, there is no clear market price and no clear yield loss, because both are subjective measures. Each producer has his or her own standard of quality and yield by which their price is determined. He added there is a lot more government backing for traditional corn and soybean crops than for farm produce.
“I feel I’ve set a certain standard of produce that people come to expect with Kerns Homegrown. What is left in the field is too badly damaged,” Blake said.
He said they were literally dealt a tough blow, but he is looking forward to high quality products that people expect with next year’s crop, and hopefully no storms.
Blake concluded his Facebook post with, “Special thanks to the pickers, sorters, sellers, and delivery drivers who make what we do possible. And to our valued customers, thank you for your support.”