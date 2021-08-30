The disaster proclamations issued for Allamakee, Bremer, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard and Winneshiek counties activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP) and the Iowa Disaster Case Management program, which are state resources to be utilized at this time.
Individuals suffering loss as a result of the severe weather should contact the Community Action Agency in their respective county.
Bremer County Family Services office 319-352-4532
Clayton County Family Services office 563-245-2452
Fayette County Family Services office, Oelwein 319-283-2510 or West Union 563-422-3354.
The IIAGP may provide grants up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.
Applications must be made through the local community action offices and persons have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.
To download an application, visit https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs