UPDATE: 3:40 p.m. — Officers, Oelwein Fire, and Oelwein MercyOne Ambulance responded to an incident in the 700 block of 3rd Avenue SW where a male subject was struck by an fallen tree. Responders and a citizen assisted removing the subject from under the tree branches and into the ambulance. The male subject was transported to MercyOne for his injuries.
Trees down throughout Oelwei
UPDATE: 1:58 p.m.: Tuesday's storm caused damage throughout Oelwein.
"We have trees down in each quadrant," said City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger. "Roads were blocked last night all over town."
He added, "Parks saw mild damage, we have blockages at the cemetery.
Alliante Energy crews have been in town since 3 p.m. Tuesday repairing power lines, he said, and City Hall lost power for more than 12 hours.
The storm also broke a door at the Police Station.
Oelwein School District rides out storm without damage
UPDATE: 1:30 p.m. — Oelwein Community Schools facilities suffered damage from a July 14 storm, but came away virtually untouched by Tuesday's storm.
Asked about any damage in the district, Superintendent Josh Ehn said, " Sticks and leaves. Nothing really. Thank goodness."
POWER OUTAGES PERSIST
UPDATE: 1:17 p.m. — Power outages caused by Tuesday storms persist in a swath from Tripoli to Fairbank to Oelwein and Hazlelton at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Alliant Energy 24 customers are without power in Hazelton and 23 more in Bryantsburg.
In Oelwein, there are 9 without power on the west side of town and 57 on the east side.
Alliant also reports more than 200 customers without power from Tripoli to Westgate to Fairbank.
Barron Motor Supply sustains roof damage
Russ McNamara was at Barron Motor Supply on Iowa 150 in Oelwein when Tuesday’s storm hit.
“(Roof) came down, started making noise and away it went,” said McNamara, the store manager. “Looks like our neighbors at UScellular lost their fascia.”
When strong winds come around, he said you tend to brace for damage.
“We’re getting used to it,” he said.
For a while, water came in and ruined a bunch of parts.
“Down for the count,” he said.
They lost power and phones, but fortunately the line forwards to his cellphone.
By 4:30 p.m., he had things tarped and had some people in to inspect the roof.
—Mira Schmitt-Cash
Storm reports sent to National Weather Service
Reports sent to the National Weather Service during the severe thunderstorm that rolled through the Oelwein region told of a turned over semitrailer, crop damage, farm buildings destroyed, and broken and upturned trees.
The timeline below reflects the times the reports were made on Tuesday, not necessarily when the damage or weather occured. damarStorm reports to the National Weather Service during Tuesday’s storm.
2:30 p.m. — Readlyn: 60 mph wind, crops flattened and trees down about 1 mile west of Readlyn
3:30 p.m. — North of Readlyn: Semitrailer turned over, bin blown into field, bin roof blown off, corn damage, branches on houses, roof damage and uprooted trees
2:41 p.m. — Southwest of Oelwein: Pieces of roof ripped from confinement building
2:48 p.m. – Southwest of Westgate: Early reports of major wind damage in southern Fayette County
2:50 — Fairbank: Several large tree limbs down
2:50 p.m. — South of Hazleton: Several trees uprooted near Fontana turnoff
2:50 p.m. — Hazelton: Two large trees down over the road with power lines.
2:52 p.m. — Hazelton: 61-mph wind east of Hazleton
2:55 p.m. — Independence: 8-10-inch diameter branch down
2:59 p.m. — Oelwein: 60 mph wind, many mature trees snapped down the middle
3:04 p.m. — Northwest of Stanley: 3/4 -inch hail
3:19 p.m. — Northwest of Manchester: Polebarn flattened
3:26 p.m. — South of Strawberry Point: 50 mph wind
3:26 p.m. — North of Manchester: 1.75-inch hail
3:19 p.m. — Roof peeled off downtown building, also several trees down in downtown
3:40 p.m. — West of Manchester: Trees uprooted or snapped.
4 p.m. — Jesup: 1.13 inches of rain fell in a half hour.
— Chris Baldus
Rain, hail possible tonight (Wednesday)
The National Weather Service in La Crosse forecasts that a few storms are possible overnight, in Northeast Iowa, including Allamakee, Clayton and Fayette counties. Some could be strong with hail and locally heavy rain.
Then, storm chances continue through the weekend. A few will be strong, with isolated severe possible. Which days could hold a greater severe threat is uncertain. All storms will be capable of locally heavy rain with several inches of accumulation possible through Sunday. If storms repeat across the same areas, flooding could become a concern.