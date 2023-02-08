Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

230209_ol_news_snow
Courtesy the National Weather Service

In the season’s latest Wednesday-into-Thursday winter storm, as much as a half-foot of heavy, wet snow along with strong winds are anticipated to strike Oelwein and the rest of Fayette County, even as the track of the weather event continued to shift to the southeast of initial forecasts.

According to a National Weather Service (NWS) bulletin issued late Wednesday morning, a winter storm watch had been issued for Fayette and Clayton Counties in Iowa, as well as Richland and Grant Counties in Wisconsin, extending through Thursday afternoon and ending at 6 p.m.

Trending Food Videos