West Central has chosen its 2022 prom theme, “It was a dark and stormy night.” Activities are set for Saturday, May 7, sponsor Jamie Vargason says.
The grand march will start at 7 p.m. in the West Central auditorium. Everyone is welcome.
Following the grand march, prom attendees will have the option to take professional pictures in the auditorium with Starshine Photography’s Sharon Decker.
Afterward, everyone will move to the dance with music provided by Husky Productions’ Cory McBride in the West Central Gym.
Post-prom will be held at Wartburg College. The bus will depart from West Central around 10 p.m. and return to West Central around 4:30 a.m. Everyone will ride the bus to and from Wartburg.