DES MOINES — Continuing the upward streak, the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show exceeded the previous year’s fundraising total donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa. This year’s event raised $501,000.
Exhibitor Marcus Gaul of Strawberry Point and his steer, Frank the Tank, raised $48,017 at auction from numerous donors. Three buyers are listed, J&D Restaurants, Eagan & Company CPA and Gov. Kim Reynolds. Gov. Reynolds was the celebrity showing the animal.
Exhibitor Andrew Mathias of Fairbank and his steer, Louis, raised $18,124 at auction from numerous donors. One buyer was listed, Upper Iowa Beef, which was also the animal’s sponsor. The celebrity showing the animal was 2023 Miss Rodeo Iowa Micah Barnes.
Including this year’s donations, the Iowa Governor’s Charity Steer Show has raised almost $5.5 million since the event’s inception in 1983.
All money raised benefits the three independent Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa, located in Des Moines, Iowa City, and Sioux City. These three houses have served over 55,000 families from all 50 states and 62 foreign countries. Families from all 99 counties in Iowa have benefited from the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa.
A complete list of donors for each animal is at https://www.iacattlemen.org/Media/IACattlemen/Docs/2023-iowa-governorteamrecap.pdf.