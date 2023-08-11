Marcus Gaul of Strawberry Point and Andrew Matthias of Fairbank will be showing animals at the annual Governor’s Charity Steer Show today, Aug. 12, that benefits the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa.
The Iowa Beef Industry Council, which co-sponsors the Governor’s Charity Steer Show with the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association, made the announcement.
Hundreds of fairgoers will attend the event, featuring youth, industry supporters, local celebrities, and of course, steers. Each steer is exhibited by a local youth representative and a guest celebrity selected by the sponsor of the steer.
Twenty-four steers will be shown this year.
Gov. Kim Reynolds is one of the celebrities showing in the ring. Reynolds will be showing the first steer, for Marcus Gaul, which he named Frank the Tank. Sponsoring Gaul’s steer are the Iowa Beef Industry Council and Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.
2023 Miss Rodeo Iowa Micah Barnes is the celebrity showing the steer of Andrew Matthias, which he named Louis. Upper Iowa Beef is the sponsor.
Funds are raised through online donations, sponsorships, and an auction of steers following the show. The show can be live streamed and donations made at https://www.iowagovernorscharitysteershow.com.
Last year, the show raised more than $440,000, the second year in a row the fundraising record has been broken.
All money raised benefits the three independent Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa, located in Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City. These three houses have served over 55,000 families from all 50 states and 62 foreign countries. Families from all 99 Iowa counties have benefited from the Ronald McDonald Houses of Iowa.