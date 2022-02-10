A Strawberry Point woman is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly forging checks belonging to a deceased Elkport man.
Amanda L. Koopman, 35, is charged in Clayton County District Court with two counts of forgery and one count of second-degree theft, which are Class D felonies. She is also charged with the aggravated misdemeanors of unauthorized use of credit cards and third-offense possession of marijuana.
Koopman surrendered herself to the Clayton County Jail on Feb 5, following the issuance of arrest warrants.
Her bail related to the felonies was set at $15,000 cash only and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Her bail on each of the aggravated misdemeanors was set at $2,500 cash only.
The charges are the result of a three-month investigation, according to a news release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. It determined between October and November 2021 Koopman was presenting forged checks to banking institutions in Clayton County from accounts of the deceased man.
In October 2021, Koopman cashed a $400 check from a credit union account belonging to the deceased Elkport man. The check did not clear because the account was frozen or blocked, according to a criminal complaint.
Then, in November, Koopman opened a bank account in Luana using a $4,998 check from a savings bank account belonging to the Elkport man, according to a criminal complaint. The check was dated more than a month after the man’s death.
In late December 2021, Koopman convinced a West Union man to help her pay for drug treatment. The man received a call from a person identifying themselves as as an employee of the “treatment center” and got the man’s credit card information, according to a criminal complaint. A few days later, he discovered his card was used to make three online purchases, all of which totaled less than $500.
A search warrant was executed on Jan. 29, at Koopman’s home related to the forgery and theft investigation, the Sheriff’s Office says in a news release. During the search deputies discovered marijuana.
Koopman has at least two prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance.
Crimes associated with the forgery and theft were also discovered to have occurred in Ossian and are being investigated by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, the release says.