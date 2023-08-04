With its 9 a.m. start, the Rabbit Show marked the second competition of the Clayton County Fair’s Friday schedule, as the host of exhibitors, including Strawberry Point’s Kirsten Farmer, worked to make their animals as picture-perfect as possible as the competition drew nearer.
“I’m showing my rabbits,” Farmer explained, noting that she has been involved with the animals for “about five years. It’s been a really long time. We’ve had rabbits forever. We started breeding them about two years ago, and we’ve done a lot of breeding and started to sell some of the babies.”
For Friday’s competition, Farmer brought a host of her family’s very best to exhibit, a group that included Rosie, a French Lop, which she held in her lap while speaking with The Daily Register.
“We have 10 here,” she detailed, of the rabbits she had with her in National, “and we have 20 in all.”
“Magnolia, Wilbur, Ralph, Whisper, Foxy, Edgar, Toothless,” she listed, getting a bit breathless in trying to name all of those present, “and then we have, like, ten more at home. There are probably ten different breeds,” with the biggest individual she brought to the fair, a Flemish Giant, tipping the scales at a considerable 14 pounds, the family indicated.
In looking ahead to the contest, Farmer said that little formal training has been necessary; rather, it is a rabbit’s health and appearance that will determine their fate before the judges.
“Brush them out,” she said, in noting the work needed to prepare the rabbits for the show. “They molt before the fair, so their hair starts falling out. Also, check their teeth and their tail. Make sure everything is just perfect.
“It’ll just sit there and be observed,” she added.
As for their readiness, Farmer said the majority of her group was well-positioned to put forth their best, though that assessment was not universal, in this case.
“I feel like, some of them, maybe, need a little help,” she chuckled, “but most of them, they look pretty good.”
The most promising of the group, the one that instilled the most confidence in Farmer, was easy for her to identify, she indicated, selecting as such a young and attractive specimen who, coincidentally, was making his formal competitive debut Friday morning.
“My rabbit Wilbur,” she said, with little hesitation when asked which of her entrants seemed most likely to succeed. “He’s still young, and he looks very good. He’s probably almost a year. This is his first show.”
Regardless of the contest’s outcome, enjoying the moment and finally determining how well her animals stack up were among the competition’s goals for Farmer, though having at least one success story from among the group would make the experience even more meaningful.
“Just to have fun and just see how well they do,” she concluded. “It always makes me happy if I have one rabbit that does really well.”