An urgent problem with an aging manhole required the diversion of traffic on a portion of 1st Ave. SE in Oelwein Friday morning and kept several city workers occupied.
The issue stemmed from the age of the manhole’s cover and top, the crew, which included Oelwein Public Works operators Josh, Jay and Shawn, explained.
“It’s just old,” Josh noted. “Deteriorated,” added Jay.
Regarding that dilapidated top portion, “We are going to cut it out, put a new one in, and get it concreted in,” Josh said, as motorists hummed by during Friday’s sparkling morning rush hour.
Friday’s traffic restrictions reflected a continuation from ones instituted Thursday, when the issue was first identified.
“This actually happened last night,” Josh said, “so we just set up some traffic control to keep people from driving over it, because the manhole was trying to flip out.”
The job, which fell in the category of routine maintenance, was expected to be a relatively brief one, however.
“Hopefully, we can pull the barricades this afternoon on it. We need to give about four hours for the concrete to set up,” Josh observed.
By late Friday afternoon, as anticipated, drivers along the affected stretch, one bookended by Casey’s to the north and Pizza Ranch to the south, found their route less impeded, as the work had been accomplished.