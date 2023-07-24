While efforts to address the problem are ongoing, and communication between the city and the building’s owner remains open and productive, there is yet no clear timetable for needed repairs being made to The Mealey, meaning the closure of S. Frederick will remain in effect, according to Oelwein City Administrator Dylan Mulfinger.
“The owner provided a temporary fix, and so we are evaluating that,” Mulfinger explained, in sharing the latest update on the venerable downtown building with The Daily Register. “But that’s only fixing the area that fell into the street. It doesn’t address the entire middle section that the structural engineer talked about. So, that’s going to take us some time to consider if we want to do that.
“We are just making sure that, if that fix is made, can we, within reason, open that street back up and make sure people are going to be safe,” he added.
In determining the best course of action, the city must weigh both the inconvenience of the accompanying blocked street as well as the necessity to prioritize public safety, he noted.
“It’ll be winter,” he said, “and we don’t want to be plowing snow around barricades, and we don’t want the public to be dealing with these street closures. They are inconvenient for everyone. We also know that it’s a matter of public safety at this point, so we still have to keep them closed.”
A similar situation exists elsewhere downtown, where the north-facing wall of a building at the corner of Charles St. and Frederick has also been deemed structurally unsound, a fact doubling the dilemma for the city and its residents.
“We are (also) working with that owner,” Mulfinger said. “These projects take significant time, especially when they are dumped into the lap of the building owner. Every update we can get from them is positive; both of them have been willing to work with the city, but it is still going to take a long time.”
As for when the associated road closures on both streets may be removed, Mulfinger was unable to predict, though the restriction on Charles, especially, has become a significant issue which the city will be monitoring, he indicated.
“I don’t have a timeline (for the street closures). I would love to get them removed as soon as possible, obviously, but we really have to get the okay from the engineers that we can open the streets back up. Even closing one lane has been problematic on Charles. People are choosing to drive the wrong way on the street, and so that’s an issue that we are looking at.
“If we continue to experience that,” he continued, “we may be forced to close the entire street down.”
Key in breaking the present inertia will be the nature and timing of repairs to both buildings, Mulfinger concluded, which must come from the owner of each edifice.
“At the end of the day,” he said, “the building owner(s have) to fix the buildings. And they are still working with the city and that’s what we want to see.”