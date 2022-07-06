Lamont natives Larry and Carolyn Streicher have been active in Arlington Days and the community since moving to the area more than five decades ago. They are this year’s grand marshals for the Arlington Days Parade, “Farming Through the Years,” set Saturday, July 9, starting at 1 p.m.
Larry and Carolyn said they were “honored and pleased” when they were told of that they would be this year’s grand marshals.
“We’ve always enjoyed this town and the friends we have here. It’s a very friendly bunch,” Larry said.
Both originally from Lamont, and graduates from Lamont High School, they started farming in the Arlington area in 1967. In 1972, they moved to the farm where they currently reside at 7261 70th St., about three miles west of Arlington.
Aside from farming and raising livestock, Larry worked for the railroad and was a seed corn dealer. Caroline went to college and got her teaching degree and substitute taught at Starmont for many years.
They have four grown children: Bruce and Linda Streicher of Red Oak, Stephanie and Myron Alderks of Parkersburg, Doug and Terry Streicher of Marion and Kent and Aimee Streicher of Mount Vernon. They have nine grandchildren and two great-great grandsons.
The Streichers said it was school activities, especially wrestling, that really brought them into the community. They followed their sons throughout high school, going to the state championships, and then later at the University of Iowa. Their son, Doug, now coaches wrestling at Linn-Mar High School.
“You really don’t get out of the sport. It gets you into the community and all of Northeast Iowa. I would say that is our activity,” Larry related, saying that they still attend Starmont wrestling meets on a regular basis.
Larry said they’ve also always tried to stay involved in the community where they have been members of the Community Club and past Businessman’s Club. They have also been involved in 4-H and activities at the United Methodist Church in Arlington, where they are long-time members. Carolyn is also a member of the Library Board of Directors.
“We’ve tried to help make this community strong throughout the years,” Larry said.
They’ve been involved in Arlington Days since becoming members of the community. Larry remembers the hours they put in building floats for the parade, either for their children’s 4-H group, the church, or other organizations. His fondest memory is building a huge dragon one year that actually had foam coming out of its mouth to look like smoke.
“I’m sure it’s going to be a fun time,” Larry said about this year’s celebration. “We’re looking forward to our kids and grandkids coming home to help us celebrate.”