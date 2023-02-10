Public schools and Iowa kids continue to be the center of attention in the Iowa Legislature this year.
Even though the Governor’s voucher bill was signed into law, the strong opposition from Iowans to vouchers continues to shape the discussion around public schools at the State Capitol. The next debate is likely to be state funding for public schools.
We’ve been working with parents, school leaders, and other Iowans to develop a plan based on one of our core Iowa values that every kid in Iowa deserves a quality education, regardless of where they live.
Our proposal this year is a $267 million new investment in the 485,000 kids in Iowa’s public schools.
Since public schools may have different needs in different parts of the state, we’re giving them flexibility on how to spend those dollars. They can be used for things like reducing class sizes, providing more mental health support for students, preventing layoffs or loss of academic programs and raising pay for teachers to keep them in the classroom.
We’ve heard from some other lawmakers that it’s too much money or not needed.
I respectfully disagree and here’s why.
Over the last decade, the historic low state investment in public schools hasn’t kept up with rising costs and that’s led to 134 public school closures. The Iowa Legislature has also asked educators in public schools to do more and more every year without the resources to get it done.
The $267 million investment we proposed is both fair and fiscally responsible.
This year already, the Governor and some Republican lawmakers have given $160 million in new corporate tax cuts and $107 million in vouchers to private schools. Those dollars should be going to kids in public schools.
There are several other bills on the move this year designed to single kids out for just being who they are and take away the tools schools use to keep every kid safe.
Other ideas include banning books and even jailing educators.
Frankly, those bills are more about politics than anything else. You can see those same bills being introduced and debated in many other Republican-led states. It’s part of a national effort.
I think that’s another reason why Iowans are so fed up with politics these days.
There are too many lawmakers in Des Moines who prefer to follow a political path or follow a playbook written for them by special interests while refusing to listen to Iowans in their own community who might disagree.
While we may not agree every time, I hope the session can get back on track to focus on the values we all share as Iowans. It starts with strong public schools that give every Iowa kid the opportunities they deserve.
That’s people over politics.