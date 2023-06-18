The historic Mealey Hotel at the corner of South Frederick and First Street SW in downtown Oelwein was evacuated Sunday morning June 19, after the building suffered a structural failure. At approximately 7 a.m. authorities were called to the structure after bricks fell from its front façade above the third story windows in the middle section.
Oelwein Police and Public Safety Chief Jeremy Logan said police officers and firefighters evacuated all tenants of the building. While the exact number of tenants was not available, the hotel has 34 apartment units, plus office space on the main level currently occupied by Martin Gardner Architects, and a large restaurant space currently unused.
Chief Logan said all tenants are safe and are being placed with friends, relatives, or other housing is being located for them. He said the owners of the hotel under the corporate name of Tiki Properties, LLC, are cooperating and assisting with the relocating process.
“We have been all through the building and found various issues that should be looked at. Mainly, there is concern that more of the brick facing will fall off since we have seen some significant gaps between the facing and the building during our tour this morning,” Logan said. “We will be getting a structural engineer in to look at the building. Until that time and until the engineer OKs the building, the streets on both sides will remain blocked off to traffic, including the alley behind the hotel,” he added.
See HOTEL, Page A2
S
While no direct reference was made to the catastrophic collapse of an old apartment building in Davenport late last month, Logan’s voice was firm when he said the area is off limits to traffic, both foot and vehicle, until further notice.
When asked if that would be days or weeks, Logan said however long it takes an engineer to get here and go through the structure. “It could be this week, it could be longer,” he said.
The Mealey Hotel just celebrated its 125th birthday this year, being opened to the public for the first time Feb. 21, 1898. It was built to accommodate the coming of the Chicago Great Western Railway and the many guests the railroad would bring in the future.
The hotel was considered a place of grandeur with a formal dining room, hotel office and barbershop along with restrooms and banquet/parlor areas on the main floor. Originally there were about 70 “sleeping apartments.”
While the hotel has undergone many changes to its interior over the years and various ownerships, it has retained its same brick-and-mortar exterior for more than a century. As the city prepares for its sesquicentennial, there isn’t much of Oelwein’s downtown landscape that has remained or stayed the same for 150 years. The Mealey Hotel remains a landmark in the city and a historic reference to its beginnings.