German students on stage at North Fayette Valley High School during their Volksfest on Oct. 30.

 Photo courtesy Clair Blong

Twenty-four high school students from Gymnasium Uberlingen, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, completed their three weeks exchange visit at North Fayette Valley High School last week. Uberlingen is located on the shores of Lake Constance. They were involved in the regular high school academic program and very memorable field trips such as Dubuque and Galena, Illinois.

In addition, the German students provided a Volksfest on Sunday evening, October 30, 2022, at North Valley HS in West Union, for all the students and parents who have participated in the exchange program over the years. The program allowed the German students to demonstrate their many musical and vocal talents. Their final song, 99 Luftballons, was an appeal for peace among nations, so very poignant as war rages in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine.

