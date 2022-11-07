Twenty-four high school students from Gymnasium Uberlingen, Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany, completed their three weeks exchange visit at North Fayette Valley High School last week. Uberlingen is located on the shores of Lake Constance. They were involved in the regular high school academic program and very memorable field trips such as Dubuque and Galena, Illinois.
In addition, the German students provided a Volksfest on Sunday evening, October 30, 2022, at North Valley HS in West Union, for all the students and parents who have participated in the exchange program over the years. The program allowed the German students to demonstrate their many musical and vocal talents. Their final song, 99 Luftballons, was an appeal for peace among nations, so very poignant as war rages in Eastern Europe between Russia and Ukraine.
Ute Kramer and Sabina Rosebrock, the accompanying German faculty, highlighted the critical value of this program in broadening the student’s perspective on America. Hans-Jurgen Borde and Aaron Bicknese, former faculty coordinators of this language exchange program, spoke eloquently of its lifetime value to the students. They also noted that the German language program at North Fayette HS was cut over a decade ago but tireless efforts by faculty and administrators led to its adaptation into a very successful and thriving cultural exchange program.
Borde and Bicknese, in remarks at the German American Museum, Library and Family History Center in St. Lucas, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, highlighted the key leadership role of Wilhelmina Kuennen in the initiation and development of this student exchange program to increase awareness and understanding between Germany and America. Wilhelmina was motivated by the destruction she witnessed during World War II in Germany.
Borde and Bicknese observed that it is quite rare for an exchange program to last this many decades. It’s a great tribute to the German and American teachers’ commitment and dedication to the program. Mel Bodensteiner, with the German American Museum, affirmed the need to create a Museum exhibit highlighting Wilhelmina’s contribution to the German American student exchange program.
Borde and Bicknese studied the German American Museum exhibits and especially enjoyed the exhibit entitled: “The German Experience in Wisconsin.” This travelling exhibit from the Max Kade Institute of the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin, will remain in the Museum through Christmas Reflections on December 3rd and 4th.