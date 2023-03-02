As Iowa lawmakers in both the House and Senate advanced proposals that would limit the freedoms of transgender minors, students from across the state staged walkouts Wednesday in support of the LGBTQ community.
The student action comes following lawmakers’ advancement of several proposals on Tuesday, the first of which, if enacted, would ban state medical professionals from offering gender-affirming surgeries to minor patients. As part of the bill, hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers and any genital or chest operations of the sort would be prohibited.
Those who support the bill identified their growing concerns about the number of transgender children as the primary motive for their stance.
“We have a social contagion on our hands,” teacher Patty Alexander said, according to a report by the Iowa Capital Dispatch. “We are telling our children they are born in the wrong bodies…Our youth is seeking the truth, and we need to stand up for the truth. We can’t redefine nature.”
In addition, a number of parents expressed their belief that those under 18 should not be viewed as mature enough to make decisions related to permanently changing their gender.
“I think we need to emphasize that states have the authority to protect children from things that society has determined to be harmful to children,” said Matt Sharp of the conservative Alliance Defending Freedom, the Capital Dispatch reported. “There’s a reason we don’t let children sign a contract, vote, purchase alcohol, or even get a tattoo, because they don’t have the maturity to consent to experimental and sometimes dangerous things. This is even more true when we’re dealing with irreversible medical procedures.”
Those opposing the legislation, however, returned to the testimony provided by the medical community during an earlier hearing to, in part, explain their position, including Becky Tayler, Executive Director of Iowa Safe Schools, who reiterated that gender-affirming care in Iowa is not broken, and is currently being performed in a safe, responsible manner.
Both sides, as well, pointed to research to bolster their conflicting claims, with those opposed to the ban citing the positions of various esteemed medical groups, including the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, who have all asserted their support of allowing gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth.
Doctors speaking against the bill also refuted claims that the dysphoria experienced by transgender children often leads them into mental health issues, pointing not to their gender identity as responsible for such but rather the way they are treated.
“LGBTQ youth are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or their gender identity, but rather placed at risk because of how they are treated and stigmatized in society,” said Dr. Kaaren Olesen, an OB-GYN at Broadlawns Medical Center, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch report.
In addition, legislative subcommittees also reviewed House Study Bill 208 and Senate File 335, respectively, which would restrict people from utilizing any school bathroom or locker room that does not correspond to their biological sex.
Those in favor of the proposal argued that the bill should not be construed as an attack on the transgender population; rather, they claimed, it is intended to ensure student privacy while safeguarding girls and women from harassment and violence.
“The goal of this bill is to protect the privacy rights and the safety of all kids,” State Senator Cherielynn Westrich, a Republican, said, KWWL reported. “I believe that’s what this bill is going to do.”
“Kids in our schools deserve the right to use the bathroom facility of their choice under the Civil Rights Act of Iowa,” Democratic Senator Claire Celsi of West Des Moines countered, according to the KWWL report. “Our children deserve better than this. From everyone in this building and everyone outside of this building in your communities,” Donahue added.
Such a law, if passed, may also violate federal law, as Iowa schools would then fall out of compliance with national Title IX policy; another challenge may exist based on a 2020 Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that went in favor of a transgender student who won the right to use the school restroom that corresponded to their identified gender.
As the discussion raged in Des Moines, meanwhile, high school students from nearly two dozen Iowa districts held walkouts Wednesday to demonstrate their support for LGBTQ children, who they believed are being targeted.
“I know I speak for a lot of students in the school when I say that a lot of people just want to remember their high school years as something normal, something fun like everyone else, but the Iowa legislators are making that really hard for a certain group of students,” said Emma Dierking, president of the sophomore class at Storm Lake High School, according to a Radio Iowa report.
Also participating in the Storm Lake demonstration was Evan Anderson, a transgender student who now attends the district after being profoundly abused at his previous school.
“It got to a point where I couldn’t take it and I felt like my only way out was suicide, but luckily I’m able to come here today and I am so grateful that there are so many of you here that are so supportive, so thank you,” Anderson told the assembled crowd.
“My old school was very, very transphobic, homophobic and I’ve always been raised in an unsupportive household,” a Storm Lake student named Atticus added. “…I’m coming out. I am transgender and my dad’s probably going to see this and he’s probably not going to like it, but this is who I am and I can’t change that.”
In eastern Iowa, similar protests were held by students at Linn-Mar, as well as in Dubuque, Marion, Solon and Waterloo, among other locations; both Grinnell College and Iowa State University also saw protests in support of LGBTQ students.
“It’s OK to not agree with somebody, however, preventing someone from living their life is messed up,” said Dale Nuss, one of the student speakers at the Linn-Mar protest, according to KCRG.
“There’s some legislation that’s being proposed that would potentially ruin the lives of a whole lot of people,” observed Dani Kallas, another Linn-Mar student.
Students staged protests Wednesday outside the governor’s residence as well as near the Capitol Rotunda in Des Moines, as well, according to the Radio Iowa report.