The University of Iowa’s Iowa Cancer Registry recently concluded an investigation begun last September in an effort to determine if an environmental factor at the Hudson Community School District in Black Hawk County may be responsible for what some have called a cancer cluster at the location.
A request for the investigation was prompted after 13 teachers at the school were diagnosed with breast cancer over the course of approximately a decade.
According to the Iowa Cancer Registry’s final report, dated Dec. 20, investigators “compared the cancer experiences of residents in the Hudson ZIP code with residents in the Dike and Cedar Falls ZIP codes. Overall, the results of these analyses suggest that the cancer experience of the Hudson Zip Code target area has been similar to the cancer experience in the comparison groups of Dike and Cedar Falls, except that males in Hudson city were more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer when compared to Cedar Falls.”
In a December 21 press release, meanwhile, the school stated that the investigation “indicates that there is likely no correlation or causation between cancer diagnoses and time spent in Hudson school buildings.”
The study, which focused on the years 2010 – 2020, relied on a roster of more than 1,350 people employed by the school during the study period, which the Hudson district provided to investigators. This led to the identification of “68 patients and 77 cancers,” the report states, though, when the number was adjusted for those whose cancer predated their employment at the school, “the final total of matches was 55 patients who had a total of 61 cancers (6 people were diagnosed with more than one cancer).”
“Of the 61 cancers that matched, 38 were diagnosed during this time period, including seven invasive breast cancers,” the report continued.
In conducting the study, its principal investigator Dr. Mary Charlton, Associate Professor at the University of Iowa Department of Epidemiology and Director of the Cancer Registry, compared the incidences of cancers among those in the school census with three different groups in the school’s vicinity, including the general population of the city of Hudson, and those with either a Dike or Cedar Falls zip code.
Among the specific cancers explored were, the report states, “lung and bronchus, skin melanoma, and prostate among males and skin melanoma, breast, total leukemia, and benign brain cancers among females.”
With the study’s conclusion, however, there was little discernible difference separating individuals listed on the Hudson School employee census from those in the other populations.
“All three of these analyses have similar results,” the report concluded, “suggesting that the cancer experience of the Hudson Schools target area has been similar to the cancer experience in each of the three comparison groups.”
These similarities included instances of breast cancer, which represented the concern prompting the initial request for the study. Although, among those who worked at the school, there were “13 women diagnosed in the last 12 years,” breast cancer, specifically, “was not found to be elevated in the analyses completed comparing Hudson Schools to the three different comparison groups.”
Though the investigation failed to provide statistical evidence of a cancer cluster among Hudson staff, the results of the study, given its limitations, did not definitively rule one out, either.
About these limits, Charlton told KCRG, “it was basically what’s available in their directory. So we did not have things like date of birth which would have made our linkage to our database much more precise and we’d be much more confident that we are linking the right people.”
Among the former Hudson employees who were diagnosed with breast cancer was Diane Anderson of Cedar Falls, who taught in the district for more than 30 years. It was Anderson, whose cancer is now in remission following five months of chemotherapy, who was among the leaders of the group that first approached the district’s Superintendent Tony Voss about the possibility of beginning a cancer cluster study centered on the school, KWWL reported. It is also Anderson, specifically, to whom the summary findings memo at the beginning of the Cancer Registry’s final investigation report was addressed.
“I was a little bit disappointed that the district couldn’t provide all of the needed information to maybe make the results a little bit more accurate,” Anderson told KCRG. “I hope that it’s raised awareness for people because that was really our intent. We didn’t want a cluster to be found. We wanted it to be researched and ruled out.”
With the conclusion of the study, Superintendent Voss reaffirmed the importance of making safety his priority.
“It is my duty as superintendent to take seriously all concerns raised by teachers, staff, students, families, and community members,” Voss stated in a press release. “In this case, we have done and continue to do our due diligence to look into this important issue. While we are deeply concerned about any employee or community member diagnosed with cancer, there does not appear to be a connection between cancer rates and time spent in our buildings.”
Last October, under Voss’s leadership, the school also commissioned an environmental test of their facilities, the results of which demonstrated “that indoor air and drinking water quality in the district’s buildings represents minimal risk to human health and the environment,” according to the Dec. 21 press release.