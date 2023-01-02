Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Courtesy Hudson Community School District/Facebook

The University of Iowa’s Iowa Cancer Registry recently concluded an investigation begun last September in an effort to determine if an environmental factor at the Hudson Community School District in Black Hawk County may be responsible for what some have called a cancer cluster at the location.

A request for the investigation was prompted after 13 teachers at the school were diagnosed with breast cancer over the course of approximately a decade.

