Oelwein Police Chief and Public Safety Director Jeremy Logan executed a search warrant Monday morning utilizing multiple law enforcement agencies, which resulted in felony drug charges for two individuals, along with the seizure of illegal controlled substances and prescription drugs.
Shortly before 8:30 a.m. the search was conducted at 113 Third Ave. S.E., a rental duplex property.
Approximately 30 minutes later, Kenneth Alan Thornton, 54, and Julie Ann Clark, 52, both of Oelwein, emerged in handcuffs from the downstairs apartment, and were escorted to waiting police vehicles. The two were transported to the Fayette County Jail pending an initial court appearance.
Chief Logan reported that Thornton and Clark were each charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, Class D felony; possession with intent to deliver marijuana, Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance tramadol hydrochloride third or subsequent offense, Class D felony; four counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, serious misdemeanors; and possession of drug paraphernalia, simple misdemeanor. Following the arrests, Chief Logan added that more charges are pending in this case.
Agencies assisting the Oelwein Police Department were the Iowa State Patrol, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, and the Independence Police K-9 Unit.
Since April 15, Oelwein Police have led the execution of six search warrants in the city, resulting in several felony drug charges among the dozen individuals arrested. Felony drug charges are filed when the type of drug is especially dangerous, the amount suggests more than possession for personal use, the offense occurred near vulnerable persons or areas, or it is a repeat offense.
In addition to the Oelwein arrests, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office added two more drug-related search warrant executions on Saturday, leading to the arrests of four individuals. Since March 19, the Sheriff’s Office has initiated six warrants totaling 12 arrests with several of those also felony drug charges.