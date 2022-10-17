The recent attempt by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to change the orbit of a minor asteroid by striking it with a spacecraft constitutes not only a successful mission, but a remarkable achievement with important potential value, according to Upper Iowa University Professor Jeffrey Butikofer.
On Sept. 26, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft intentionally collided with the Dimorphos asteroid in an effort to change the body’s orbital period. The results of this collision have since been viewed as a great success, as, following the impact, Dimorphos’s orbit around its larger, parent asteroid was altered by a full 32 minutes. Prior to the test, the threshold for success was established as being an alteration as short as just 73 seconds, making the test results nearly 25 times greater than the established benchmark.
The interstellar experiment, in other words, was a smashing success.
The test “greatly exceeded the minimum,” Butikofer said, while adding “it succeeded incredibly, though did so within what we thought was possible.”
According to NASA, the DART spacecraft, itself, is a box that measures approximately six feet wide by six feet long by eight and one-half feet in height. The probe also has two large solar arrays or arms which, when fully deployed, are each nearly 28 feet long, protruding from either side of the box. In total, the DART craft weighs 1,320 pounds. Dimorphos, the targeted asteroid, was about 525 feet in length before impact.
As Butikofer explained, the ability to redirect an object’s orbit is something that would address a centuries-old worry for humanity. “We’ve long had concerns about a celestial body hitting earth and doing damage,” he said.
The ability to alter a body’s orbital period and resulting trajectory, which DART has demonstrated to be possible, could potentially alleviate the damage that may otherwise be inflicted by a large asteroid or similar object were it to strike earth. Attempting to destroy such an object entirely, on the other hand, “is absolutely the wrong thing to do,” Butikofer said, as, thanks to the debris field that would result, innumerable rather than just one body could pose a threat to those on earth.
Given that only a collision seems necessary to disarm these dangerous objects, locating the threat as early as possible would go a long way in helping assure that our efforts to deflect it succeed, Butikofer emphasized. If identified soon enough, he said, “just a slight nudge” would be sufficient to alter its course and keep it a safe distance from earth. “Now,” he said, “it is important that we detect and track these bodies. With enough lead time, not much change would be needed, at all.”
Amidst all of this, “it is important to note,” Butikofer said, “that there is no immediate concern” of an object posing a serious threat to earth.
The larger significance of this “planetary defense mission,” Butikofer pointed out, is amazing to consider, as DART, in NASA’s words, “marks humanity’s first time purposely changing the motion of a celestial object and the first full-scale demonstration of asteroid deflection technology.”
Truly a first for humankind, DART also serves to highlight other recent advancements which Butikofer sees as evidence that we are now living during a unique period of remarkable progress. “To me,” he said, “there have been some amazing recent scientific achievements,” with the DART mission near the top of that list. “This is a watershed moment for humanity,” he explained.
Looking to the future, he concluded, “this is really, really exciting.”