This schematic of the DART spacecraft illustrates its collision with the asteroid Dimorphos as Dimorphos orbits its larger parent asteriod Didymos.

 Photo courtesy NASA/Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab

The recent attempt by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to change the orbit of a minor asteroid by striking it with a spacecraft constitutes not only a successful mission, but a remarkable achievement with important potential value, according to Upper Iowa University Professor Jeffrey Butikofer.

On Sept. 26, NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft intentionally collided with the Dimorphos asteroid in an effort to change the body’s orbital period. The results of this collision have since been viewed as a great success, as, following the impact, Dimorphos’s orbit around its larger, parent asteroid was altered by a full 32 minutes. Prior to the test, the threshold for success was established as being an alteration as short as just 73 seconds, making the test results nearly 25 times greater than the established benchmark.

