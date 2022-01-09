WEST UNION — Placing his hand on the family Bible being held by his wife Rebecca, John Sullivan took the oath of office to become District Court Judge for Judicial Election District 1B. The investiture was performed in the Third Floor Courtroom at the Fayette County Courthouse by Chief Judge for the Iowa Court of Appeals Tom Bower, with introductions and comments by Chief Judge for District 1B Kellyann Lekar.
Judge Sullivan was appointed to the district court bench in December by Governor Kim Reynolds, with the official ceremony taking place Friday, Jan. 7. His career in law spans more than 25 years.
Sullivan earned his undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University in 1993 and Juris Doctorate from Creighton University School of Law in 1996. He then clerked in Judicial District 1B from 1996-1998, followed by two years as an associate at Laird & Luhring in Waverly. Sullivan served as Assistant Fayette County Attorney from 2000-2002, and Assistant Woodbury County Attorney from 2002-2005, before embarking as a sole practitioner at Sullivan Law Firm in Oelwein 2005-2021. In 2006, he was also appointed as a magistrate for Fayette County, a position he continued until his investiture Friday.
In her introduction and remarks Friday, Chief Judge Lekar spoke of knowing Sullivan for several years and she is assured he will take on his new appointment with “solid confidence and impartiality.”
Before proceeding with the formal confirmation, Chief Judge Bower said wearing a robe does not make one above another, however, it does bestow the wearer with great power. “And with great power comes great responsibility,” Bower said, quoting from Spider-man, invoking smiles and chuckles from the large crowd in attendance.
Bower related his long association and friendship with Sullivan, noting with a smile, their encounters often began with him asking about Sullivan’s family and any new additions (John and Rebecca have nine children).
“During your time as a judge you will be faced with difficult choices,” Bower said returning to the solemnity of the formal bestowal. “I am proud of you.”
With those remarks, Sullivan took the oath to support the Constitutions of the United States and the State of Iowa. Retired Fayette County Magistrate and Oelwein attorney Larry Woods conducted the robing.
Judge Sullivan took a few minutes to thank everyone and recognize members of his family. He spoke of the importance of mentors in his profession and how it helps shape one’s career.
“I appreciate the mentorship from Tom Bower when I was a young lawyer,” he said, acknowledging his friend. He then invited everyone to stay for refreshments set up in the public area of the Third Floor.
Sullivan fills the vacancy created by the upcoming retirement of District Court Judge Bradley J. Harris. Judicial Election District 1B includes Black Hawk, Buchanan, Chickasaw, Fayette, Grundy, and Howard counties.