WATERLOO — The following are Hawkeye Community College summer graduates and their programs of study. Graduates are listed in alphabetical order by city and state.
Angela Durnan, Elgin, AA transfer major in kinesiology and exercise science, with high honors, 3.75-3.99 grade point average (GPA);
Nicole Paul, Fayette, AAS in police science;
Morgan Pleggenkuhle, Fredericksburg, AA in liberal arts;
Isabella Moore, McGregor, AA in liberal arts;
Colton Roete, Oelwein, diploma in intermediate manufacturing welding: GTAW, carbon alum and stainless steel, with honors (3.5-3.74 GPA);
Elizabeth Schommer, Oelwein, diploma in veterinary assisting;
Melissa Bram, Oran, diploma in dental assisting, with honors;
Ethan Timp, Ossian, diploma in heating and air conditioning;
Morgan Downs, Readlyn, AAS in medical laboratory technology;
Austin Bremner, Sumner, diploma in advanced welding with honors;
Margaret Fober, Sumner, AAS in respiratory care;
Kayla Paulus, Sumner, AA in liberal arts with high honors;
Raina Shonka, Sumner, AAS in respiratory care with honors;
Ashley Penrod, Tripoli, AAS in emergency medical services;
Daniel Phillips, Tripoli, AAS in emergency medical services;
Dylan Reicks, Waucoma, diploma in heating and air conditioning with honors;
Maria Solis, West Union, diploma in dental assisting.