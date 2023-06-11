Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Fayette County 4-H offers quality summer camps in our communities. The daylong camps, which run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., are educational and interactive. Space is limited.
Registration is due one week prior to the camp date.
Registrations are completed using 4hOnline. Registration fee is $15 for each camp; late registration is $20. Extension staff offers quality, affordable programs and doesn’t want cost to be a barrier — financial assistance is available. Call the Extension Office at 563-425-3331 for more information about scholarships.
Participants should bring a lunch for each camp day (unless otherwise noted). Snacks and all activity supplies are included.
More information about each camp like location details and how to register is available at the Fayette County Extension website (https://www.extension.iastate.edu/fayette/summer-programs)
Upcoming day camps include:
Healthy Snacks, grades K-3. June 20, Westgate Public Library. June 21, Fairgrounds, West Union. June 22, Klocks Island Park, Fayette. Children will learn basic kitchen skills, measure ingredients, and read ingredient and nutrition labels. Max: 30 youth.
Everybody Kneads Bread, grades 4-6. June 27, Fayette Community Church. Youth will explore the science behind bread, bake and eat bread, and experience baking in the kitchen while learning with peers. Max: 14 youth.
Explore 4-H, grades K-3. June 28, Fairgrounds, West Union. Explore some of the 4-H project areas, like horticulture, food and nutrition, visual arts and more. Clover Kid members can take these projects to the county fair. Non-members can explore things 4-H members do. Max: 30 youth.
Fun at the Fair, grades K-3. July 21, Fairgrounds, West Union. Tour the fairgrounds, visit the petting zoo, meet local 4-H members, and go on a scavenger hunt. Max: 30 youth.