Staff report
The Oelwein Public Library encourages all readers to “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” with its summer camp style reading programming for a range of interests throughout June. Registration starts Monday, May 23.
Crafts and hobbies will range from collages in the style of the late Eric Carle to repurposed wreaths, to panning for gold. Science activities will span from learning how to talk to computers to dissecting owl pellets. There will be a bingo card to fill out along with story times to attend for prize tickets.
Prize examples include dolls with handmade clothes, generously donated by a local patron; National Geographic science kits; paintable birdhouses; an insulated tote; a stuffed dragon; mugs and water bottles.
To win prizes, simply participate. Earn a ticket for the prize drawings: for registering for the summer reading program, for each program you attend, for turning in a reading log every week and for a bingo on a card to be given at registration.
Then place the ticket in the container for the prize you want to win.
One bingo will earn a small prize and a drawing ticket. A blackout bingo will earn a small prize and multiple drawing tickets.
Or attend a Weekly Pages and Play Club story time at 10 a.m. each Wednesday, geared toward children, to earn a drawing ticket. In June they are outdoor-themed.
PROGRAMS
“Read Beyond the Beaten Path” will begin with Poetry Camp at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 1. Participants will use magazines and newspapers to create “found poetry” and let their creative side flow.
Lego Camp will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8. The library will provide the bricks, and campers will get to show what they can build, for display in the library.
A recycled craft, a “book page-wrapped wreath with flowers,” will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 9. Many people cannot bear the idea of using a book for anything other than reading. But often, books have already been destroyed or harmed and are unable to be used for reading. Display the wreath between the summer patriotic holidays, or gift it.
In Coding Camp at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, learn a little about how the devices in your pocket work. No special knowledge or equipment is required. Participants will use a variety of bots and non-electronic games to discover how programs communicate with devices to perform different functions. Participants will have the opportunity to act as bots themselves and run programs written by others in camp.
The Eric Carle style collage will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 22. Celebrate the birthday of the beloved author and illustrator by learning the paper collage method Carle used for his popular picture books. All supplies will be provided.
Pan for gold outdoors, at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23. Larry Pavelec will talk about his experience panning for gold and demonstrate the techniques. Tools of the trade will be available for use.
Do you know what an owl pellet is? At 2 p.m. on Monday, June 27, participants will learn about owls in Iowa, what an owl pellet is, and what can be found inside with naturalist Michael Maas from Fontana Park in Hazleton. Participants will dissect owl pellets and discuss what they find. Please sign up so organizers can get a number for supplies, by calling 319-283-1515.
Nature (painting) camp will start at 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, at Platt Park. Participants will explore the park to find natural items with which they will create paintings. Meet library staff in one of the park shelters.
The magical (show) finale, followed by the prize drawing, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30. Popular magician, Rick Eugene will return to entertain with his unique brand of comedy magic. Prizes will be drawn afterward. Casey’s pizza will be provided. Participants must be present at the finale party to win a prize.
Register for the summer reading program starting Monday, May 23, or get details, by calling the library at 319-283-1515. Again, please call to register for the owl pellet program.
All programs are free and open to all.
