The Head Start Wrap-Around program at Little Husky Learning Center has been canceled for the rest of the summer. The water main rupture and flooding of classrooms in the center is believed to be the reason for ending the program for the year as a safety measure for students and staff.
Parents and guardians of students enrolled in the Head Start Wrap-Around program were notified of the cancelation Friday through Northeast Iowa Community Action Corp. While it is not known how many children or families are affected by this closure it does mean working parents could be scrambling to find daycare services for their kids.
The Community Action message said Head Start officials hope to be back in the classroom by the start of school (in late August). The message also stated the building has not been inspected and officials are unsure of the safety there at this time.
The Head Start Wrap-Around is a program category that pays for additional hours beyond those provided by Head Start/Early Head Start, in order to provide full day and full year child care services for enrolled children. Income guidelines apply to these programs. Families whose countable gross monthly income are at or below 100% of the monthly federal poverty guidelines are eligible.
The purpose of Head Start programs is to promote school readiness for children ages 3-5. The Wrap-Around portion of Head Start is less structured than the regular school year program, but still provides valuable lessons and socializing skills while parents are working.